Watch Russian Giatsint-S Howitzer in Combat Action in Special Op Zone
Watch Russian Giatsint-S Howitzer in Combat Action in Special Op Zone
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows Russian Giatsint-S howitzer crew combat work during special military operation.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows Russian Giatsint-S howitzer crew combat work during special military operation.Ukraine's counteroffensive began in early June after months of delays due to a lack of military supplies from Western donors. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops were trying but failing to advance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself admitted that progress was "slower than desired".
Watch Russian Giatsint-S Howitzer in Combat Action in Special Op Zone
The Russian Giatsint-S is a self-propelled howitzer with a caliber of 152mm. It is designed to hit artillery batteries, destroy defensive structures, suppress control points, destroy manpower, firepower, weapons and military equipment.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows Russian Giatsint-S howitzer crew combat work during special military operation.
Ukraine's counteroffensive began in early June after months of delays due to a lack of military supplies from Western donors. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops were trying but failing to advance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself admitted that progress was "slower than desired".