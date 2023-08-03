https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/bank-of-england-raises-uk-interest-rate-to-fresh-15-year-high-of-525-1112367306.html
Bank of England Raises UK Interest Rate to Fresh 15-Year High of 5.25%
Bank of England Raises UK Interest Rate to Fresh 15-Year High of 5.25%
The Bank of England said on Thursday that it had decided to raise its base interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%, the highest figure since 2008.
"The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 2 August 2023, the MPC voted by a majority of 6–3 to increase Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 5.25%," the bank said in a statement. The rate has reached its record high since February 2008. In May and March of this year, the Bank of England raised the rate by 25 basis points, in February and June by 50 basis points.
united kingdom (uk)
Bank of England Raises UK Interest Rate to Fresh 15-Year High of 5.25%
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bank of England said on Thursday that it had decided to raise its base interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%, the highest figure since 2008.
"The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 2 August 2023, the MPC voted by a majority of 6–3 to increase Bank Rate
by 0.25 percentage points, to 5.25%," the bank said in a statement.
The rate has reached its record high since February 2008. In May and March of this year, the Bank of England raised the rate by 25 basis points, in February and June by 50 basis points.