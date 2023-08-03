https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/iran-launches-surprise-military-drills-in-persian-gulf-1112363767.html

Iran Launches Surprise Military Drills in Persian Gulf

Naval forces of the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday launched surprise military drills in the Persian Gulf.

The drills took place in the islands of Abu Musa, Naze'at, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb.The purpose of the naval exercise was to "display the IRGC Navy's might as well as combat and defense preparedness in protecting the Persian Gulf's security and the Iranian islands," an Iranian news agency reported, quoting the IRGC.During the drills, various units of the IRGC's navy, including infantry, naval forces, missile units, drones, rapid reaction units, electronic warfare and aviation, were expected to exercise a range of military tactics.Have a look at Iran's military drills in Sputnik's gallery:

