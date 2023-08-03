Iran Launches Surprise Military Drills in Persian Gulf
This photo, provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website, shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard naval vessels taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.
This photo, provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website, shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard naval vessels taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.
During the drills, various units of the IRGC's navy, including infantry, naval forces, missile units, drones, rapid reaction units, electronic warfare and aviation, are expected to exercise a range of military tactics.
During the drills, various units of the IRGC's navy, including infantry, naval forces, missile units, drones, rapid reaction units, electronic warfare and aviation, are expected to exercise a range of military tactics.
This photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander-in-chief Hossein Salami speaking during a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.
This photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander-in-chief Hossein Salami speaking during a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.
The drills took place on the islands of Abu Musa, Naze'at, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb
The drills took place on the islands of Abu Musa, Naze'at, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb
This photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard naval vessels taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.
This photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard naval vessels taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.
This photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard soldiers taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.
This photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard soldiers taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.
This photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard soldiers taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.
This photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard soldiers taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.