Iran Launches Surprise Military Drills in Persian Gulf
Iran Launches Surprise Military Drills in Persian Gulf
Naval forces of the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday launched surprise military drills in the Persian Gulf.
The drills took place in the islands of Abu Musa, Naze'at, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb.The purpose of the naval exercise was to "display the IRGC Navy's might as well as combat and defense preparedness in protecting the Persian Gulf's security and the Iranian islands," an Iranian news agency reported, quoting the IRGC.During the drills, various units of the IRGC's navy, including infantry, naval forces, missile units, drones, rapid reaction units, electronic warfare and aviation, were expected to exercise a range of military tactics.Have a look at Iran's military drills in Sputnik's gallery:
Iran Launches Surprise Military Drills in Persian Gulf

08:27 GMT 03.08.2023
Naval forces of the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday launched surprise military drills in the Persian Gulf.
The drills took place in the islands of Abu Musa, Naze'at, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb.
The purpose of the naval exercise was to "display the IRGC Navy's might as well as combat and defense preparedness in protecting the Persian Gulf's security and the Iranian islands," an Iranian news agency reported, quoting the IRGC.
During the drills, various units of the IRGC's navy, including infantry, naval forces, missile units, drones, rapid reaction units, electronic warfare and aviation, were expected to exercise a range of military tactics.
Have a look at Iran's military drills in Sputnik's gallery:
© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWS

This photo, provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website, shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard naval vessels taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.

This photo, provided by Iran&#x27;s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website, shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard naval vessels taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh. - Sputnik International
1/7
© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWS

This photo, provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website, shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard naval vessels taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.

© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWS

During the drills, various units of the IRGC's navy, including infantry, naval forces, missile units, drones, rapid reaction units, electronic warfare and aviation, are expected to exercise a range of military tactics.

During the drills, various units of the IRGC&#x27;s navy, including infantry, naval forces, missile units, drones, rapid reaction units, electronic warfare and aviation, are expected to exercise a range of military tactics. - Sputnik International
2/7
© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWS

During the drills, various units of the IRGC's navy, including infantry, naval forces, missile units, drones, rapid reaction units, electronic warfare and aviation, are expected to exercise a range of military tactics.

© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWS

This photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander-in-chief Hossein Salami speaking during a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.

This photo provided by Iran&#x27;s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander-in-chief Hossein Salami speaking during a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh. - Sputnik International
3/7
© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWS

This photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander-in-chief Hossein Salami speaking during a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.

© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWS

The drills took place on the islands of Abu Musa, Naze'at, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb

The drills took place on the islands of Abu Musa, Naze&#x27;at, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb - Sputnik International
4/7
© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWS

The drills took place on the islands of Abu Musa, Naze'at, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb

© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWS

This photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard naval vessels taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.

This photo provided by Iran&#x27;s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard naval vessels taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh. - Sputnik International
5/7
© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWS

This photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard naval vessels taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.

© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWS

This photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard soldiers taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.

This photo provided by Iran&#x27;s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard soldiers taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh. - Sputnik International
6/7
© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWS

This photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard soldiers taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.

© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWS

This photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard soldiers taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.

This photo provided by Iran&#x27;s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard soldiers taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh. - Sputnik International
7/7
© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWS

This photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website shows Iranian Revolutionary Guard soldiers taking part in a military drill near the island of Abu Musa, off the coast of the southern Iranian city of Bandar Lengeh.

