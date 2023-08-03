https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/new-trump-indictments-belarus-poland-border-tensions-war-in-niger-1112355750.html
New Trump Indictments, Belarus-Poland Border Tensions, War in Niger?
New Trump Indictments, Belarus-Poland Border Tensions, War in Niger?
Author and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses tensions between Poland and Ukraine as issues of military aid and agriculture imports simmer, accusations that Belarus had violated Poland’s air space, proposals to preempt possible interruptions of US military aid to Ukraine, the prospect of deepening ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and the ongoing political crisis in Israel over judicial reform.Editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses the new felony charges against Donald Trump, the six unindicted "co-conspirators" in the election interference case against him, a Minnesota conservative Democrat considering a 2024 run against incumbent President Joe Biden, Devin Archer's testimony regarding allegations of corruption among the Biden family, the downgrading of the US government's sovereign debt rating, a possible government shutdown drama ahead, and the FBI’s reliance on faulty media stories to get FISA warrants.Editor of the Pan African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the possibility of war in West Africa after the military coup in Niger and ongoing resulting political instability; the role of ECOWAS in the region; what the US and France are making of the situation; and what is uniting Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger in this moment against ECOWAS.The Misfits also discuss the sentencing of the perpetrator of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, UFO testimony, milk thieves and average American incomes.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:34 GMT 03.08.2023 (Updated: 11:49 GMT 03.08.2023)
Author and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses tensions between Poland and Ukraine as issues of military aid and agriculture imports simmer, accusations that Belarus had violated Poland’s air space, proposals to preempt possible interruptions of US military aid to Ukraine, the prospect of deepening ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and the ongoing political crisis in Israel over judicial reform.
Editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses the new felony charges against Donald Trump, the six unindicted "co-conspirators" in the election interference case against him, a Minnesota conservative Democrat considering a 2024 run against incumbent President Joe Biden, Devin Archer's testimony regarding allegations of corruption among the Biden family, the downgrading of the US government's sovereign debt rating, a possible government shutdown drama ahead, and the FBI’s reliance on faulty media stories to get FISA warrants.
Editor of the Pan African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the possibility of war in West Africa after the military coup in Niger and ongoing resulting political instability; the role of ECOWAS in the region; what the US and France are making of the situation; and what is uniting Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger in this moment against ECOWAS.
The Misfits also discuss the sentencing of the perpetrator of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, UFO testimony, milk thieves and average American incomes.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.