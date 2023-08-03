https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/thursday-showdown-what-to-expect-as-trump-heads-to-court-in-election-interference-case-1112359609.html

Thursday Showdown: What to Expect as Trump Heads to Court in Election Interference Case

Thursday Showdown: What to Expect as Trump Heads to Court in Election Interference Case

Former President Donald Trump is appearing in court on Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on federal charges accusing him of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

2023-08-03T02:04+0000

2023-08-03T02:04+0000

2023-08-03T02:04+0000

americas

donald trump's indictment

us election 2020

us

us court

court cases

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/03/1112359452_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1e9652a86df2deec1ee3ead9399c64fd.jpg

Trump is expected to appear in person at the US District Court of the District of Columbia at 4:00 p.m. EST (8:00 p.m. GMT) to hear the four criminal charges against him and to enter his plea. Trump will appear before a magistrate judge before the case is handed over to US federal judge Tanya Chuktan. Chutkan, who was appointed by Democratic President Barack Obama, is assigned to oversee Trump's case. Chutkan is the only federal judge in Washington to issue sentences to convicted January 6 rioters that were longer than what prosecutors had requested. Chutkan has reportedly sentenced at least 38 individuals convicted on charges in connection to the January 6 riot, most who were sentenced to prison time even if prosecutors were not seeking it. Trump's legal battles, and even if convicted, would not stop him from running for president. On Tuesday, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Trump in connection to special counsel Jack Smith's probe into his alleged role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and argued that the newly unveiled indictment against him is the latest attempt by the "Biden crime family" and the weaponized US Justice Department to interfere in the 2024 presidential election. Trump's attorneys did not immediately respond to Sputnik's requests for comments on this matter.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/new-trump-charges-not-solid-criminalize-constitutional-free-speech-right-1112356749.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

arraignment, us president donald trump, election interference, capitol riot, donald trump's third indictment