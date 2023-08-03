https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/trump-indicted-by-federal-grand-jury-for-attempt-to-overturn-2020-elections-1112355187.html
Trump Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Attempt to Overturn 2020 Elections
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including ex-President Donald Trump's indictment over an “attempt” to overturn the 2020 US presidential elections.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/02/1112355030_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ac37dc1df3d8451b4d4b3dca2fa1b942.png
Koffi Kouakou: African Analyst and Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of JohannesburgEdward Woodson: TV/Radio Personality and AuthorMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with professor Koffi Kouakou about the coup in Niger and the growing coalition of neighboring countries that oppose French influence and occupation.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to TV and radio personality Edward Woodson about Donald Trump's legal hurdles as he tries to campaign for the 2024 Presidential post.In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about a possible grain deal between Russia and Ukraine, along with the current status of the Special Military Operation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Koffi Kouakou: African Analyst and Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of Johannesburg
Edward Woodson: TV/Radio Personality and Author
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
In the first hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with professor Koffi Kouakou about the coup in Niger and the growing coalition of neighboring countries that oppose French influence and occupation.
In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to TV and radio personality Edward Woodson about Donald Trump's legal hurdles as he tries to campaign for the 2024 Presidential post.
In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about a possible grain deal between Russia and Ukraine, along with the current status of the Special Military Operation.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.