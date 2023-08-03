https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/trumps-legal-woes-continue-with-new-federal-indictment-1112353973.html
Trump's Legal Woes Continue With New Federal Indictment
Trump's Legal Woes Continue With New Federal Indictment
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discusses a wide range of topics, including Trump's indictment.
Trump's Legal Woes Continue With New Federal Indictment
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discusses a wide range of topics, including Trump's indictment.
Mitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Thought LeaderScott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneMark Frost: Economist, ProfessorMark Sleboda: International Relations & Security AnalystThe show kicks off with media commentator Mitch Roschelle, to discuss Trump's indictment.In the second half of the first hour, the Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis, discusses asylum seekers at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City.The second hour begins with Economist Mark Frost, to discuss Fitch lowering the US credit rating.The show closes off with International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda talking about the Niger coup crisis and the latest out of Russia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Trump's Legal Woes Continue With New Federal Indictment
04:54 GMT 03.08.2023
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discusses a wide range of topics, including Trump's indictment.
Mitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Thought Leader
Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
Mark Frost: Economist, Professor
Mark Sleboda: International Relations & Security Analyst
The show kicks off with media commentator Mitch Roschelle, to discuss Trump's indictment.
In the second half of the first hour, the Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis, discusses asylum seekers at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City.
The second hour begins with Economist Mark Frost, to discuss Fitch lowering the US credit rating.
The show closes off with International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda talking about the Niger coup crisis and the latest out of Russia.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.