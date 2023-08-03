https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/trumps-legal-woes-continue-with-new-federal-indictment-1112353973.html

Trump's Legal Woes Continue With New Federal Indictment

Trump's Legal Woes Continue With New Federal Indictment

On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discusses a wide range of topics, including Trump's indictment.

Trump's Legal Woes Continue With New Federal Indictment On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discusses a wide range of topics, including Trump's indictment.

Mitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Thought LeaderScott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneMark Frost: Economist, ProfessorMark Sleboda: International Relations & Security AnalystThe show kicks off with media commentator Mitch Roschelle, to discuss Trump's indictment.In the second half of the first hour, the Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis, discusses asylum seekers at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City.The second hour begins with Economist Mark Frost, to discuss Fitch lowering the US credit rating.The show closes off with International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda talking about the Niger coup crisis and the latest out of Russia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

