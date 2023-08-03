International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Trump's Legal Woes Continue With New Federal Indictment
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discusses a wide range of topics, including Trump's indictment.
2023-08-03T04:54+0000
2023-08-03T12:03+0000
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discusses a wide range of topics, including Trump's indictment.
Mitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Thought LeaderScott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneMark Frost: Economist, ProfessorMark Sleboda: International Relations &amp; Security AnalystThe show kicks off with media commentator Mitch Roschelle, to discuss Trump's indictment.In the second half of the first hour, the Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis, discusses asylum seekers at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City.The second hour begins with Economist Mark Frost, to discuss Fitch lowering the US credit rating.The show closes off with International Relations &amp; Security Analyst Mark Sleboda talking about the Niger coup crisis and the latest out of Russia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:54 GMT 03.08.2023 (Updated: 12:03 GMT 03.08.2023)
The Final Countdown
Manila Chan
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discusses a wide range of topics, including Trump's indictment.
Mitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Thought Leader
Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
Mark Frost: Economist, Professor
Mark Sleboda: International Relations & Security Analyst
The show kicks off with media commentator Mitch Roschelle, to discuss Trump's indictment.
In the second half of the first hour, the Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis, discusses asylum seekers at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City.
The second hour begins with Economist Mark Frost, to discuss Fitch lowering the US credit rating.
The show closes off with International Relations & Security Analyst Mark Sleboda talking about the Niger coup crisis and the latest out of Russia.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
