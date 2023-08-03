https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/tucker-carlson-speaks-with-devon-archer-and-trump-indicted-for-election-interference-1112358126.html

Tucker Carlson Speaks with Devon Archer and Trump Indicted for Election Interference

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Justin Trudeau and his wife announcing their separation, and Donald Trump blaming the Russigate hoax for the war in Ukraine.

Todd Bensman - Senior National Security Fellow and Author | Immigration Affects Every Issue, Unnecessary Criminality, and Chicago Residents Tired of Illegal Immigration Burden In the first hour, Lee spoke about the letter Joe Biden wrote to Devon Archer, Democrats will eventually turn on Joe Biden, and Tic Tac video. Lee talked about the Devon Archer interview and how the media despises Tucker Carlson. Lee discussed the role of Angela Davis and how the left has co-opted Black Panther history.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Todd Bensman about the Illonis Governor, migrants guilty of drunk driving, and Chicago residents fed up with illegals. Todd commented on the recent hearings criticizing Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas and the Biden administration's policy on the deportation of illegal crossers. Todd spoke on how the issue of illegal immigration affects all aspects of America and black Chicago residents tired of dealing with recent arrivals of migrants. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

