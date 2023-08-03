https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/us-conducts-first-ever-live-firing-of-atacms-missile-in-australia--reports-1112364733.html

US Conducts First Ever Live Firing of ATACMS Missile in Australia – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US military test-fired an MGM-140 ATACMS long-range tactical surface-to-surface ballistic missile for the first time in Australia during

The missile was fired from an M142 HIMARS launcher at the Delamere range in Australia's Northern Territory, according to the report. The HIMARS was delivered by a US transport aircraft MC-130J from the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in the state of Queensland. At the Shoalwater Bay range, multiple M31 guided missiles were fired from HIMARS launchers earlier during Talisman Sabre. In April, the Australian government announced plans to spend $2.7 billion to purchase HIMARS and to launch domestic production of guided missiles. The Talisman Saber 2023 drills are scheduled to run from July 21-August 4.

australia

2023

