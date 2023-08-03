International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/us-conducts-first-ever-live-firing-of-atacms-missile-in-australia--reports-1112364733.html
US Conducts First Ever Live Firing of ATACMS Missile in Australia – Reports
US Conducts First Ever Live Firing of ATACMS Missile in Australia – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US military test-fired an MGM-140 ATACMS long-range tactical surface-to-surface ballistic missile for the first time in Australia during... 03.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-03T08:52+0000
2023-08-03T08:52+0000
military
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
army tactical missile system (atacms)
australia
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101664/22/1016642244_0:845:1500:1689_1920x0_80_0_0_853e37694c5435a9bcedb48f1265e25e.jpg
The missile was fired from an M142 HIMARS launcher at the Delamere range in Australia's Northern Territory, according to the report. The HIMARS was delivered by a US transport aircraft MC-130J from the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in the state of Queensland. At the Shoalwater Bay range, multiple M31 guided missiles were fired from HIMARS launchers earlier during Talisman Sabre. In April, the Australian government announced plans to spend $2.7 billion to purchase HIMARS and to launch domestic production of guided missiles. The Talisman Saber 2023 drills are scheduled to run from July 21-August 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/reverse-engineering-in-action-russia-finds-himars-weak-spot-1111940155.html
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101664/22/1016642244_0:705:1500:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_4d032631a041333d1c05b7382b43a005.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), army tactical missile system (atacms), australia, us
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), army tactical missile system (atacms), australia, us

US Conducts First Ever Live Firing of ATACMS Missile in Australia – Reports

08:52 GMT 03.08.2023
© WikipediaATACMS Army Tactical Missile System
ATACMS Army Tactical Missile System - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2023
© Wikipedia
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US military test-fired an MGM-140 ATACMS long-range tactical surface-to-surface ballistic missile for the first time in Australia during the Talisman Sabre 2023 exercise in late July, the Australian Defence Magazine reported on Thursday.
The missile was fired from an M142 HIMARS launcher at the Delamere range in Australia's Northern Territory, according to the report. The HIMARS was delivered by a US transport aircraft MC-130J from the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in the state of Queensland.
At the Shoalwater Bay range, multiple M31 guided missiles were fired from HIMARS launchers earlier during Talisman Sabre.
Missiles used by MLRS/HIMARS systems. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2023
Military
Reverse Engineering in Action: Russia Finds HIMARS’ Weak Spot
17 July, 14:23 GMT
In April, the Australian government announced plans to spend $2.7 billion to purchase HIMARS and to launch domestic production of guided missiles.
The Talisman Saber 2023 drills are scheduled to run from July 21-August 4.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала