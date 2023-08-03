https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/video-delta-flight-evacuated-after-tire-blows-out-catches-fire-at-atlanta-airport-1112377143.html

Video: Delta Flight Evacuated After Tire Blows Out, Catches Fire at Atlanta Airport

Video: Delta Flight Evacuated After Tire Blows Out, Catches Fire at Atlanta Airport

FAA and Delta Airlines pledged to conduct thorough investigations. The FAA assured that the event is not expected to have any lasting impact on local air traffic operations.

2023-08-03T22:27+0000

2023-08-03T22:27+0000

2023-08-03T22:26+0000

beyond politics

us

viral

federal aviation administration (faa)

delta air lines

delta airlines

hartsfield-jackson atlanta international airport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101850/72/1018507279_0:299:4808:3004_1920x0_80_0_0_d4bfcada611f0183544ac844c3c64c12.jpg

In a harrowing incident on Wednesday, a Delta Air Lines flight was forced to be evacuated at Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after its left main gear tires blew out and caught fire during landing. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) incident report, the Boeing 757 aircraft's landing gear components were found to be overheated as well.Delta has confirmed the occurrence and informed that the 190 passengers on board were safely evacuated using emergency slides, but that at least one passenger sustained injuries during the evacuation process.An apology from the airline further emphasized that customer and crew safety remains their utmost priority.As authorities seek to determine the cause of the landing gear malfunction, Delta Airlines stated they will work closely with "all aviation stakeholders" to ensure such incidents are avoided in the future and to maintain the highest safety standards for their passengers and crew.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

delta flight incident, delta flight fall, delta airlines hartsfield-jackson atlanta international airport incident, atlanta international airport, delta flight flight evacuated, federal aviation administration incident reports, faa august 2nd incidents, aviation landing gear incidents, atlanta airport what happened