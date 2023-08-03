International
Video: Delta Flight Evacuated After Tire Blows Out, Catches Fire at Atlanta Airport
Video: Delta Flight Evacuated After Tire Blows Out, Catches Fire at Atlanta Airport
FAA and Delta Airlines pledged to conduct thorough investigations. The FAA assured that the event is not expected to have any lasting impact on local air traffic operations.
In a harrowing incident on Wednesday, a Delta Air Lines flight was forced to be evacuated at Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after its left main gear tires blew out and caught fire during landing. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) incident report, the Boeing 757 aircraft's landing gear components were found to be overheated as well.Delta has confirmed the occurrence and informed that the 190 passengers on board were safely evacuated using emergency slides, but that at least one passenger sustained injuries during the evacuation process.An apology from the airline further emphasized that customer and crew safety remains their utmost priority.As authorities seek to determine the cause of the landing gear malfunction, Delta Airlines stated they will work closely with "all aviation stakeholders" to ensure such incidents are avoided in the future and to maintain the highest safety standards for their passengers and crew.
Video: Delta Flight Evacuated After Tire Blows Out, Catches Fire at Atlanta Airport

22:27 GMT 03.08.2023
Both the FAA and Delta Airlines have pledged to conduct thorough investigations into the incident. The US aviation agency assured the event is not expected to have any lasting impact on air traffic operations at the airport.
In a harrowing incident on Wednesday, a Delta Air Lines flight was forced to be evacuated at Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after its left main gear tires blew out and caught fire during landing.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) incident report, the Boeing 757 aircraft's landing gear components were found to be overheated as well.
Delta has confirmed the occurrence and informed that the 190 passengers on board were safely evacuated using emergency slides, but that at least one passenger sustained injuries during the evacuation process.
"We appreciate the efforts of our flight crew and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport first responders to manage through the safe landing of flight 1437 on Aug. 2," stated Delta Airlines.
An apology from the airline further emphasized that customer and crew safety remains their utmost priority.

The flight, which was regularly scheduled from Richmond, Virginia, landed in Atlanta around 6 p.m. local time. The plane was successfully moved from the runway just before 11 p.m., allowing customers to continue their journeys with connecting flights on the same night or the following morning.

As authorities seek to determine the cause of the landing gear malfunction, Delta Airlines stated they will work closely with "all aviation stakeholders" to ensure such incidents are avoided in the future and to maintain the highest safety standards for their passengers and crew.
