International
BREAKING: Ukraine Loses Over 43,000 Soldiers Since Start of Counteroffensive - Russian Defense Ministry
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/donald-trump-arrives-in-washington-dc-for-his-arraignment-1112378648.html
Donald Trump Arrives in Washington DC for His Arraignment
Donald Trump Arrives in Washington DC for His Arraignment
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump pleading not guilty in Washington DC for 2020 election interference, and Hyundai, Kia recalls 91,000 US vehicles.
2023-08-04T04:14+0000
2023-08-04T11:13+0000
the backstory
radio
x
china
ufos
independent media
brazil
freedom of information act (foia)
national defense authorization act (ndaa)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/03/1112378491_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c84042c225a7fe1942a0d05460471c71.png
Donald Trump Arrives in Washington DC for his Arraignment
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump pleading not guilty in Washington D.C. for 2020 election interference, and Hyundai, Kia recalls 91,000 US vehicles.
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Eighty Years of UFO Cover Ups, The Biden Family Business, and Joe Biden Lied about Hunter Biden's Business MeetingsAddy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Independent Media Doesn't Get Along, The DNC Tows the Line, and RFK Jr is Weighed Down for Supporting Israel In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the NDAA laws recently enacted, UFO hearings in congress, and UFO information is comparable to the JFK assassination's information. Jamarl discussed recent Congressional hearings on UFOs and the testimony from the whistleblowers. Jamarl commented on the Biden crime family business and Democrats gaslighting the public on the Devon Archer testimony.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the potential of Congressman Matt Gaetz, Democrats stick together, and how to disengage. Addy talks about his disappointment with Elon Musk and the changes Musk has made to Twitter. Addy spoke on his coverage of the Brazilian election in 2022 and how he faced intimidation for his independent media coverage of the Brazilian elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
china
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/03/1112378491_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bd926e52f0e1b2736b5872508fdd9118.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the backstory, biden family business, ndaa laws, ufo hearings in congress, jfk assassination, devon archer testimony, brazilian election
the backstory, biden family business, ndaa laws, ufo hearings in congress, jfk assassination, devon archer testimony, brazilian election

Donald Trump Arrives in Washington DC for His Arraignment

04:14 GMT 04.08.2023 (Updated: 11:13 GMT 04.08.2023)
The Backstory
Donald Trump Arrives in Washington DC for his Arraignment
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump pleading not guilty in Washington DC for 2020 election interference, and Hyundai, Kia recalls 91,000 US vehicles.
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Eighty Years of UFO Cover Ups, The Biden Family Business, and Joe Biden Lied about Hunter Biden's Business Meetings

Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Independent Media Doesn't Get Along, The DNC Tows the Line, and RFK Jr is Weighed Down for Supporting Israel

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the NDAA laws recently enacted, UFO hearings in congress, and UFO information is comparable to the JFK assassination's information. Jamarl discussed recent Congressional hearings on UFOs and the testimony from the whistleblowers. Jamarl commented on the Biden crime family business and Democrats gaslighting the public on the Devon Archer testimony.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the potential of Congressman Matt Gaetz, Democrats stick together, and how to disengage. Addy talks about his disappointment with Elon Musk and the changes Musk has made to Twitter. Addy spoke on his coverage of the Brazilian election in 2022 and how he faced intimidation for his independent media coverage of the Brazilian elections.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала