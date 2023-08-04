https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/donald-trump-arrives-in-washington-dc-for-his-arraignment-1112378648.html

Donald Trump Arrives in Washington DC for His Arraignment

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump pleading not guilty in Washington DC for 2020 election interference, and Hyundai, Kia recalls 91,000 US vehicles.

Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Eighty Years of UFO Cover Ups, The Biden Family Business, and Joe Biden Lied about Hunter Biden's Business MeetingsAddy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Independent Media Doesn't Get Along, The DNC Tows the Line, and RFK Jr is Weighed Down for Supporting Israel In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the NDAA laws recently enacted, UFO hearings in congress, and UFO information is comparable to the JFK assassination's information. Jamarl discussed recent Congressional hearings on UFOs and the testimony from the whistleblowers. Jamarl commented on the Biden crime family business and Democrats gaslighting the public on the Devon Archer testimony.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the potential of Congressman Matt Gaetz, Democrats stick together, and how to disengage. Addy talks about his disappointment with Elon Musk and the changes Musk has made to Twitter. Addy spoke on his coverage of the Brazilian election in 2022 and how he faced intimidation for his independent media coverage of the Brazilian elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

