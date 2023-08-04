Kiev Attacks Russia's Naval Base in Novorossiysk With Drone Boats

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/emergency-services-in-russias-novorossiysk-city-confirm-explosions-in-city-1112382554.html
Ukraine attempted to attack a Russian naval base in the city of Novorossiysk overnight with two unmanned boats, which were detected and destroyed by Russia's warships, said the Russian Defense Ministry.
Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram that the Russian military repulsed the attack, adding that there was no material damage or casualties in the attack.Earlier on Friday, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov, said on Telegram that air defense systems were triggered in several regions of Crimea overnight and shot down all the targets in the air. There was no material damage and casualties, he said.
MOSCOW, August 4 (Sputnik) - Ukraine attempted to attack a Russian naval base in the city of Novorossiysk overnight with two unmanned boats, which were detected and destroyed by Russia's warships, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"This night, the Ukrainian armed forces attempted to attack the Novorossiysk naval base with two unmanned sea boats," the ministry said, adding that the boats were "visually detected and destroyed by fire from the standard weapons of Russian ships guarding the outer raid of the naval base."
Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram that the Russian military repulsed the attack, adding that there was no material damage or casualties in the attack.
Earlier on Friday, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov, said on Telegram that air defense systems were triggered in several regions of Crimea overnight and shot down all the targets in the air. There was no material damage and casualties, he said.