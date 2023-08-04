https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/expelled-tennessee-three-democratic-reps-win-special-election-to-secure-seats-1112382178.html

Expelled 'Tennessee Three' Democratic Reps Win Special Election to Secure Seats

Two Democratic Representatives that were expelled by the Republican-controlled State House of Representatives won their seats back after a special election was held.

The two Tennessee state representatives who were expelled from the state House of Representatives for their participation in a gun control protest were officially reinstated on Thursday following special elections in their districts.Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones were expelled by the Republican-controlled legislature last spring after they, along with fellow Democratic State Rep. Gloria Johnson, joined thousands of Tennessee constituents who were protesting on the House floor days after a school shooting in Nashville left six dead, including three children.Johnson, who is white, narrowly avoided expulsion, while Jones and Pearson were expelled by the predominantly white and Republican State House. The three were nicknamed the "Tennessee Three."Local officials quickly reinstated Pearson and Jones, but only on an interim basis. A special election was held in each district to determine the status of their seats where Jones and Pearson won easily, according to unofficial results from Tennessee’s Secretary of State’s office.The elections come before state lawmakers are scheduled to return to Nashville to discuss possible changes to the state’s gun laws. While Jones and Pearson’s inclusion will not be enough to make a significant difference in the vote count – Republicans hold a strong supermajority in the state – their presence, especially in light of their overwhelming electoral wins, will add some intrigue to discussions.The expulsion, which briefly left two predominately Black districts without representation in the state government, led to a massive increase in campaign donations for Pearson and Jones. The two representatives, who were elected last year, received more than $2 million combined from across the country. That amount of campaign fundraising is unheard of for two rookie state representatives who are part of a minority party.Jones defeated a Republican candidate, Laura Nelson, who had received significant backing from the Republican party and raised more than $34,000. Pearson defeated independent candidate Jeff Johnson, who reportedly only raising $400 for his campaign.One other state seat was up for election on Thursday. Republican Timothy Hill defeated Democrat Lori Love in Tennessee’s Republican-leaning District 3, which came open after Rep. Scotty Campbell resigned in April amid ethics complaints.Meanwhile, in a Democratic primary held the same day, community organizer Aftyn Behn defeated interim Rep. Anthony Davis who took over after Rep. Bill Beck died in June. Davis will serve the rest of the special session before the general election in September when Behn will take on Republican David Hooven.

