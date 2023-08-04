International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/expelled-tennessee-three-democratic-reps-win-special-election-to-secure-seats-1112382178.html
Expelled 'Tennessee Three' Democratic Reps Win Special Election to Secure Seats
Expelled 'Tennessee Three' Democratic Reps Win Special Election to Secure Seats
Two Democratic Representatives that were expelled by the Republican-controlled State House of Representatives won their seats back after a special election was held.
2023-08-04T03:44+0000
2023-08-04T03:44+0000
americas
justin jones
justin pearson
gloria johnson
nashville
tennessee
republican
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109450915_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4e3da987f27fa8abf8327f105d672a41.jpg
The two Tennessee state representatives who were expelled from the state House of Representatives for their participation in a gun control protest were officially reinstated on Thursday following special elections in their districts.Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones were expelled by the Republican-controlled legislature last spring after they, along with fellow Democratic State Rep. Gloria Johnson, joined thousands of Tennessee constituents who were protesting on the House floor days after a school shooting in Nashville left six dead, including three children.Johnson, who is white, narrowly avoided expulsion, while Jones and Pearson were expelled by the predominantly white and Republican State House. The three were nicknamed the "Tennessee Three."Local officials quickly reinstated Pearson and Jones, but only on an interim basis. A special election was held in each district to determine the status of their seats where Jones and Pearson won easily, according to unofficial results from Tennessee’s Secretary of State’s office.The elections come before state lawmakers are scheduled to return to Nashville to discuss possible changes to the state’s gun laws. While Jones and Pearson’s inclusion will not be enough to make a significant difference in the vote count – Republicans hold a strong supermajority in the state – their presence, especially in light of their overwhelming electoral wins, will add some intrigue to discussions.The expulsion, which briefly left two predominately Black districts without representation in the state government, led to a massive increase in campaign donations for Pearson and Jones. The two representatives, who were elected last year, received more than $2 million combined from across the country. That amount of campaign fundraising is unheard of for two rookie state representatives who are part of a minority party.Jones defeated a Republican candidate, Laura Nelson, who had received significant backing from the Republican party and raised more than $34,000. Pearson defeated independent candidate Jeff Johnson, who reportedly only raising $400 for his campaign.One other state seat was up for election on Thursday. Republican Timothy Hill defeated Democrat Lori Love in Tennessee’s Republican-leaning District 3, which came open after Rep. Scotty Campbell resigned in April amid ethics complaints.Meanwhile, in a Democratic primary held the same day, community organizer Aftyn Behn defeated interim Rep. Anthony Davis who took over after Rep. Bill Beck died in June. Davis will serve the rest of the special session before the general election in September when Behn will take on Republican David Hooven.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/republican-led-tennessee-house-expels-two-democratic-members-over-gun-control-protest-1109224069.html
americas
nashville
tennessee
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109450915_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f83565910bd3312ef2284e932b06828b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tennessee three, expelled tennessee lawmakers, progressives in tennessee, school shootings, tennessee shooting
tennessee three, expelled tennessee lawmakers, progressives in tennessee, school shootings, tennessee shooting

Expelled 'Tennessee Three' Democratic Reps Win Special Election to Secure Seats

03:44 GMT 04.08.2023
© AP Photo / George Walker IVState Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raise their hands just before Jones takes the oath of office outside the state Capitol Monday, April 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Jones, who along with Pearson was expelled last week over their role in a gun-control protest on the House floor in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting, was reinstated Monday after Nashville’s governing council voted to send him straight back to the Legislature.
State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raise their hands just before Jones takes the oath of office outside the state Capitol Monday, April 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Jones, who along with Pearson was expelled last week over their role in a gun-control protest on the House floor in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting, was reinstated Monday after Nashville’s governing council voted to send him straight back to the Legislature. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2023
© AP Photo / George Walker IV
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ian DeMartino
All materials
Tennessee Democratic State Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were expelled from the State Legislature in April for participating in a gun control protest. Jones represents much of Eastern Nashville while Pearson represents an area encompassing large parts of Memphis and surrounding areas.
The two Tennessee state representatives who were expelled from the state House of Representatives for their participation in a gun control protest were officially reinstated on Thursday following special elections in their districts.
Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones were expelled by the Republican-controlled legislature last spring after they, along with fellow Democratic State Rep. Gloria Johnson, joined thousands of Tennessee constituents who were protesting on the House floor days after a school shooting in Nashville left six dead, including three children.
Johnson, who is white, narrowly avoided expulsion, while Jones and Pearson were expelled by the predominantly white and Republican State House. The three were nicknamed the "Tennessee Three."
Local officials quickly reinstated Pearson and Jones, but only on an interim basis. A special election was held in each district to determine the status of their seats where Jones and Pearson won easily, according to unofficial results from Tennessee’s Secretary of State’s office.
The elections come before state lawmakers are scheduled to return to Nashville to discuss possible changes to the state’s gun laws. While Jones and Pearson’s inclusion will not be enough to make a significant difference in the vote count – Republicans hold a strong supermajority in the state – their presence, especially in light of their overwhelming electoral wins, will add some intrigue to discussions.
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, center, Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, back left and Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, huddle on the floor of the House chamber Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans are seeking to oust the three House Democrats for their role in a demonstration calling for gun control following the Nashville school shooting. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2023
Americas
Republican-Led Tennessee House Expels Two Democratic Members Over Gun Control Protest
7 April, 01:02 GMT
The expulsion, which briefly left two predominately Black districts without representation in the state government, led to a massive increase in campaign donations for Pearson and Jones. The two representatives, who were elected last year, received more than $2 million combined from across the country. That amount of campaign fundraising is unheard of for two rookie state representatives who are part of a minority party.
Jones defeated a Republican candidate, Laura Nelson, who had received significant backing from the Republican party and raised more than $34,000. Pearson defeated independent candidate Jeff Johnson, who reportedly only raising $400 for his campaign.
One other state seat was up for election on Thursday. Republican Timothy Hill defeated Democrat Lori Love in Tennessee’s Republican-leaning District 3, which came open after Rep. Scotty Campbell resigned in April amid ethics complaints.
Meanwhile, in a Democratic primary held the same day, community organizer Aftyn Behn defeated interim Rep. Anthony Davis who took over after Rep. Bill Beck died in June. Davis will serve the rest of the special session before the general election in September when Behn will take on Republican David Hooven.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала