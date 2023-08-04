International
King Charles III to Mark Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's Death Privately
King Charles III to Mark Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's Death Privately
The UK royal couple, King Charles III and his wife Camilla, will mark the first anniversary of the death of late Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 "quietly and privately," British media reported Friday.
The couple will also not hold any family meeting at their royal residence, Balmoral Castle, Palace sources told media, thereby refuting earlier reports of Prince Harry and his wife, US actress Meghan Markle, not being invited to the alleged event. A source reportedly said it was "simply untrue" to claim that the royal family was "snubbing" Harry and Meghan. The rumors appeared after a UK tabloid reported on Thursday that Prince Harry and his wife had not been invited to attend the event allegedly scheduled to be held in a narrow family circle at Balmoral Castle to mark the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death. In March 2021, Harry and Meghan gave a controversial interview to US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused their royal relatives of indifference, putting pressure on them, and racism. Since then, the couple's relationship with the royal family has remained strained. Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 in Scotland aged 96. Her reign, lasting 70 years and 214 days, was the longest of any British monarch. She was buried in Westminster Abbey on September 19.
19:58 GMT 04.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK royal couple, King Charles III and his wife Camilla, will mark the first anniversary of the death of late Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 "quietly and privately," without attending any public events, British media reported on Friday, citing a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace.
The couple will also not hold any family meeting at their royal residence, Balmoral Castle, Palace sources told media, thereby refuting earlier reports of Prince Harry and his wife, US actress Meghan Markle, not being invited to the alleged event.
A source reportedly said it was "simply untrue" to claim that the royal family was "snubbing" Harry and Meghan.
The rumors appeared after a UK tabloid reported on Thursday that Prince Harry and his wife had not been invited to attend the event allegedly scheduled to be held in a narrow family circle at Balmoral Castle to mark the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
A memorial photo in the Los Angeles Times. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2023
Beyond Politics
FBI Reveals 1983 Plot to Assassinate Queen Elizabeth II During US Visit
26 May, 22:20 GMT
In March 2021, Harry and Meghan gave a controversial interview to US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused their royal relatives of indifference, putting pressure on them, and racism. Since then, the couple's relationship with the royal family has remained strained.
Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 in Scotland aged 96. Her reign, lasting 70 years and 214 days, was the longest of any British monarch. She was buried in Westminster Abbey on September 19.
