Lavrov: West Convenes Staged Forums to Involve Countries in Discussion of 'Ukraine's Plan'
The United States, the United Kingdom and their allies are arranging pompous summits to drag as many nations as possible into a discussion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States, the United Kingdom and their allies are arranging pompous summits to drag as many nations as possible into a discussion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Last week, media reported that Saudi Arabia intends to hold peace talks on Ukraine in Jeddah in August. Riyadh has invited representatives from some 30 countries, but not Russia.
"The Anglo-Saxons and their allies have stood up for the Nazis of Kiev, glossing over, if not justifying, their actions that violate human rights and the rights of national minorities. Instead of a serious conversation based on recognizing the evolution of the real situatiuon "on the ground" over the past ten years they convene staged forums with the sole purpose of luring as many countries as possible into any semblance of a discussion of the "Zelensky’s formula," which demands nothing less than that Russia completely capitulate, agree to compromise its security and leave millions of Russians to the mercy of fate," the minister stated.
The official added that "all those whom the West is courting in order to push through the "Zelensky's formula" must realize that the fate of these people, whom the Kiev regime blatantly promises to kill, is at stake".
The minister stressed that the West should ask Zelensky to "publicly present another formula" of the Kiev actions against Russians and other ethnic minorities in Ukraine after the 'victory' of the Kiev regime
At the same time, Lavrov highlighted that Russia values any efforts aimed at "achieving a just and sustainable piece."