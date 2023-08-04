https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/lavrov-west-convenes-staged-forums-to-involve-countries-in-discussion-of-ukraines-plan-1112386039.html

Lavrov: West Convenes Staged Forums to Involve Countries in Discussion of 'Ukraine's Plan'

Lavrov: West Convenes Staged Forums to Involve Countries in Discussion of 'Ukraine's Plan'

The United States, the United Kingdom and their allies are arranging pompous summits to drag as many nations as possible into a discussion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace formula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

2023-08-04T12:16+0000

2023-08-04T12:16+0000

2023-08-04T12:16+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

sergey lavrov

russian foreign ministry

russia

volodymyr zelensky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111852753_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a28ce9ff7585d66a1463692e64fb245b.jpg

Last week, media reported that Saudi Arabia intends to hold peace talks on Ukraine in Jeddah in August. Riyadh has invited representatives from some 30 countries, but not Russia. The official added that "all those whom the West is courting in order to push through the "Zelensky's formula" must realize that the fate of these people, whom the Kiev regime blatantly promises to kill, is at stake".The minister stressed that the West should ask Zelensky to "publicly present another formula" of the Kiev actions against Russians and other ethnic minorities in Ukraine after the 'victory' of the Kiev regime. At the same time, Lavrov highlighted that Russia values any efforts aimed at "achieving a just and sustainable piece."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/kiev-terrorizes-donbass-civilians-since-it-cannot-win-on-battlefield-1110294477.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, russian foreign ministry, zelensky's formula, western partners, kiev regime, russia's special operation, zelensky’s peace formula, nazis of kiev, nazis