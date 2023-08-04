International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/loud-sounds-heard-near-crimeas-kerch-had-nothing-to-do-with-crimean-bridge---official-1112401215.html
Loud Sounds Heard Near Crimea's Kerch Had Nothing to Do With Crimean Bridge - Official
Loud Sounds Heard Near Crimea's Kerch Had Nothing to Do With Crimean Bridge - Official
Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov, said early Saturday that loud sounds heard by residents of the city of Kerch had nothing to do with the Crimean bridge.
2023-08-04T23:14+0000
2023-08-04T23:14+0000
russia
crimean bridge
kerch
crimea
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111945461_0:3:3635:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e30419c58714ca2349257f38cc018735.jpg
"Loud sounds that Kerch residents heard an hour ago had nothing to do with the Crimean bridge. The attack threat alert has been sounded. After it is lifted, traffic will resume," Kryuchkov said on Telegram. Kryuchkov added he could not confirm whether information on social media about explosions close to the bridge were true. The official recalled that an alert on the bridge sounds up to several times a day and asked residents not to escalate the situation as the information will be provided "immediately" in the event of emergencies. The adviser further stated in a separate post on Telegram that "there was no direct attack on the Crimean bridge and no explosions in its vicinity." He added that the bridge was closed for "the second or the third time today" due to a threat of an attack. The official reiterated that all services and ministries were in round-the-clock readiness in Crimea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/kerch-bridge-attack-part-of-us-ukraine-psyops-against-russian-civilians-in-crimea-1111951567.html
crimean bridge
kerch
crimea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111945461_527:0:3258:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_704343686ca5d53786f370bea033de18.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
oleg kryuchkov, crimean bridge, kerch, loud explosions sound off near crimea
oleg kryuchkov, crimean bridge, kerch, loud explosions sound off near crimea

Loud Sounds Heard Near Crimea's Kerch Had Nothing to Do With Crimean Bridge - Official

23:14 GMT 04.08.2023
© Sputnik / Константин Михальчевский / Go to the mediabank Large landing ship of the Russian Navy near the Crimean bridge. BDK transport civilian vehicles at the Kerch ferry. The Crimean bridge was damaged due to an attack at night by two Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Traffic has been temporarily suspended.
 Large landing ship of the Russian Navy near the Crimean bridge. BDK transport civilian vehicles at the Kerch ferry. The Crimean bridge was damaged due to an attack at night by two Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Traffic has been temporarily suspended. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2023
© Sputnik / Константин Михальчевский
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov, said early Saturday that loud sounds heard by residents of the city of Kerch had nothing to do with the Crimean bridge.
"Loud sounds that Kerch residents heard an hour ago had nothing to do with the Crimean bridge. The attack threat alert has been sounded. After it is lifted, traffic will resume," Kryuchkov said on Telegram.
Kryuchkov added he could not confirm whether information on social media about explosions close to the bridge were true. The official recalled that an alert on the bridge sounds up to several times a day and asked residents not to escalate the situation as the information will be provided "immediately" in the event of emergencies.
The adviser further stated in a separate post on Telegram that "there was no direct attack on the Crimean bridge and no explosions in its vicinity."
He added that the bridge was closed for "the second or the third time today" due to a threat of an attack. The official reiterated that all services and ministries were in round-the-clock readiness in Crimea.
A cargo ship blocks a passage under the arch of the Crimean bridge over Kerch Strait in Russia, November 25, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2023
Analysis
Crimean Bridge Attack Part of US-Ukraine PsyOps Against Russian Civilians in Crimea
17 July, 21:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала