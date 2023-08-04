https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/loud-sounds-heard-near-crimeas-kerch-had-nothing-to-do-with-crimean-bridge---official-1112401215.html

Loud Sounds Heard Near Crimea's Kerch Had Nothing to Do With Crimean Bridge - Official

Loud Sounds Heard Near Crimea's Kerch Had Nothing to Do With Crimean Bridge - Official

Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov, said early Saturday that loud sounds heard by residents of the city of Kerch had nothing to do with the Crimean bridge.

2023-08-04T23:14+0000

2023-08-04T23:14+0000

2023-08-04T23:14+0000

russia

crimean bridge

kerch

crimea

explosion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111945461_0:3:3635:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e30419c58714ca2349257f38cc018735.jpg

"Loud sounds that Kerch residents heard an hour ago had nothing to do with the Crimean bridge. The attack threat alert has been sounded. After it is lifted, traffic will resume," Kryuchkov said on Telegram. Kryuchkov added he could not confirm whether information on social media about explosions close to the bridge were true. The official recalled that an alert on the bridge sounds up to several times a day and asked residents not to escalate the situation as the information will be provided "immediately" in the event of emergencies. The adviser further stated in a separate post on Telegram that "there was no direct attack on the Crimean bridge and no explosions in its vicinity." He added that the bridge was closed for "the second or the third time today" due to a threat of an attack. The official reiterated that all services and ministries were in round-the-clock readiness in Crimea.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/kerch-bridge-attack-part-of-us-ukraine-psyops-against-russian-civilians-in-crimea-1111951567.html

crimean bridge

kerch

crimea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

oleg kryuchkov, crimean bridge, kerch, loud explosions sound off near crimea