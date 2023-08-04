https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/marjorie-taylor-greene-doj-committing-election-interference-with-trump-charges-1112382001.html
Marjorie Taylor Greene: DoJ Committing Election Interference With Trump Charges
Marjorie Taylor Greene: DoJ Committing Election Interference With Trump Charges
The Department of Justice is committing election interference by attempting to prosecute former President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a statement.
2023-08-04T03:10+0000
2023-08-04T03:10+0000
2023-08-04T03:10+0000
americas
donald trump
marjorie taylor greene
jack smith
department of justice
donald trump's indictment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112381842_0:108:2083:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_9709358c331e7a8fae994f28a114b844.jpg
“Biden’s Department of Justice is actively participating in election interference by trying to put his top political opponent, President Donald Trump, behind bars,” Greene said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Trump pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election. Trump called the charges against him “persecution of a political opponent." Greene characterized the prosecution as “pure corruption.” The charges against Trump were announced amid his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump currently leads the pack of Republican candidates ahead of the debates and primary elections. The charges also come as lawmakers in Congress investigate potential weaponization of the US government and its justice system. On Wednesday, Congressman Matt Gaetz said lawmakers must demand an interview with Smith to provide information on his decision to charge Trump, as well as be willing to issue a subpoena and hold the special counsel in contempt of Congress.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/former-ag-barr-trump-will-not-come-out-well-if-he-takes-the-stand-in-election-case-1112378997.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112381842_116:0:1967:1388_1920x0_80_0_0_626e81f333905a3432fbf8094783d1e0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
marjorie taylor greene, department of justice, election interference, trump indictment over alleged attempts to overturn 2020 election results, attempted prosecution of former us president donald trump
marjorie taylor greene, department of justice, election interference, trump indictment over alleged attempts to overturn 2020 election results, attempted prosecution of former us president donald trump
Marjorie Taylor Greene: DoJ Committing Election Interference With Trump Charges
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Department of Justice is committing election interference by attempting to prosecute former President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump, US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said in a statement.
“Biden’s Department of Justice is actively participating in election interference by trying to put his top political opponent, President Donald Trump, behind bars,” Greene said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Trump pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election.
Trump called the charges against him “persecution of a political opponent." Greene characterized the prosecution as “pure corruption.”
The charges against Trump were announced amid his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump currently leads the pack of Republican candidates ahead of the debates and primary elections.
The charges also come as lawmakers in Congress investigate potential weaponization of the US government and its justice system.
On Wednesday, Congressman Matt Gaetz said lawmakers must demand an interview with Smith to provide information on his decision to charge Trump, as well as be willing to issue a subpoena and hold the special counsel in contempt of Congress.