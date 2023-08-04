https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/massive-riot-strikes-nycs-union-square-after-twitch-streamers-giveaway-turns-chaotic-1112401045.html

Massive Riot Strikes NYC's Union Square After Twitch Streamer's Giveaway Turns Chaotic

Massive Riot Strikes NYC's Union Square After Twitch Streamer's Giveaway Turns Chaotic

In a shocking turn of events, chaos erupted at Manhattan's Union Square Park during what was supposed to be a giveaway event hosted by popular livestreamer Kai Cenat.

In a shocking turn of events, chaos erupted at Manhattan's Union Square Park on Friday during what was supposed to be a giveaway event hosted by popular livestreamer Kai Cenat. The gathering escalated into a riot as thousands of individuals descended upon the park for the event, which had not been preplanned with proper permits.Video showed the scene turned increasingly tumultuous as the crowd tore down construction barricades and hurled objects, including rocks, shovels and paint cans, at responding police officers. Firecrackers were also ignited and thrown both at other individuals who sought to meet Cenat and at responding cops.Cenat's vehicle was mobbed as it attempted to leave the area, with people clinging to it and at least three individuals falling off as it sped away from the scene.As initial reports of the chaotic fallout detailed cuts to people's faces and cases of anxiety attacks within the crowd, the situation was labeled a Level 4 mobilization and prompted a massive police response of around 1,000 officers. Drones were also deployed by police to monitor the scenes from above and inform individuals to disperse or face potential charges.Jeffrey Maddrey, who serves as the chief of the New York Police Department, told reporters later Friday that some officers were "hit with rocks and bottles and other debris," which led to initiating arrests. The park was cleared around 6:15 p.m. local time, some three hours after crowds converged at the site.Maddrey further expressed concern over the dangers of social media, which contributed to the uncontrolled gathering after Cenat announced the "spontaneous" event online.

