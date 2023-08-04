https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/photos-arkansas-highway-left-covered-in-nacho-cheese-after-major-truck-crash-1112381695.html

Photos: Arkansas Highway Left Covered in Nacho Cheese After Major Truck Crash

Photos: Arkansas Highway Left Covered in Nacho Cheese After Major Truck Crash

An Arkansas highway was turned into a cheesy catastrophe on Tuesday as a truck carrying cans of nacho cheese crashed, leaving the roadway covered in the gooey delight.

2023-08-04T03:22+0000

2023-08-04T03:22+0000

2023-08-04T03:22+0000

beyond politics

viral

us

arkansas

highway

spill

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112381535_0:40:591:372_1920x0_80_0_0_371ff596362db1be5a21e356559b07f2.png

The Arkansas Department of Transportation officials reported the mishap occurred when the nacho cheese truck took the same lane as a wrecker truck hauling an 18-wheeler on Interstate 30 near Prescott.While it certainly left behind quite the cheesy mess, no injuries were reported from the incident.Social media was quick to react, with the Arkansas Department of Transportation posting images of the interstate completely covered in cans of spilled nacho cheese.The subsequent cleanup process proved swift as the crash scene was cleared the same day. By the evening, normal traffic levels resumed, much to the relief of commuters and cheese enthusiasts alike.Incidentally, this wasn't the only unusual case involving food on the highways this week. A day earlier, drivers on the opposite side of the country had their own bizarre encounter when a truck carrying chocolate caught fire on Interstate 80 in California.

arkansas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

nacho cheese, cheese truck incident arkansas, cheezy business, photo of nacho cheese on highway, funny cheese incident