https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/putin-erdogan-meet-as-battles-intensify-in-donbass-1112372112.html

Putin, Erdogan Meet as Battles Intensify in Donbass

Putin, Erdogan Meet as Battles Intensify in Donbass

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

2023-08-04T04:54+0000

2023-08-04T04:54+0000

2023-08-04T12:26+0000

fault lines

radio

january 6

grain exports

credit rating

credit

ukraine

donald trump

joe biden

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/03/1112371955_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_87aaa364b6791c038074fdd63f110a95.png

Putin, Erdogan Meet as Battles Intensify in Donbass On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaAquiles Larrea: CEO of Larrea Wealth ManagementIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the grain deal.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to attorney Steve Gill about ex-President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump facing a total of 78 criminal charges after the government initiated a third criminal indictment against him, potentially facing a maximum sentence of 55 years in prison for that - and hundreds of years in prison for the other two indictments.In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by Aquiles Larrea to discuss the downgrading of the United States' credit rating from AAA to AA+ and what it means for the economy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, grain deal, putin-erdogan meeting, 2024 presidential election, donald trump criminal charges, united states' credit rating