https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/putin-erdogan-meet-as-battles-intensify-in-donbass-1112372112.html
Putin, Erdogan Meet as Battles Intensify in Donbass
Putin, Erdogan Meet as Battles Intensify in Donbass
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
2023-08-04T04:54+0000
2023-08-04T04:54+0000
2023-08-04T12:26+0000
fault lines
radio
january 6
grain exports
credit rating
credit
ukraine
donald trump
joe biden
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/03/1112371955_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_87aaa364b6791c038074fdd63f110a95.png
Putin, Erdogan Meet as Battles Intensify in Donbass
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaAquiles Larrea: CEO of Larrea Wealth ManagementIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the grain deal.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to attorney Steve Gill about ex-President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump facing a total of 78 criminal charges after the government initiated a third criminal indictment against him, potentially facing a maximum sentence of 55 years in prison for that - and hundreds of years in prison for the other two indictments.In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by Aquiles Larrea to discuss the downgrading of the United States' credit rating from AAA to AA+ and what it means for the economy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/03/1112371955_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0f0a661f24df2b76d8dc487ceca62afc.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, grain deal, putin-erdogan meeting, 2024 presidential election, donald trump criminal charges, united states' credit rating
fault lines, grain deal, putin-erdogan meeting, 2024 presidential election, donald trump criminal charges, united states' credit rating
Putin, Erdogan Meet as Battles Intensify in Donbass
04:54 GMT 04.08.2023 (Updated: 12:26 GMT 04.08.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Aquiles Larrea: CEO of Larrea Wealth Management
In the first hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the grain deal.
In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to attorney Steve Gill about ex-President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump facing a total of 78 criminal charges after the government initiated a third criminal indictment against him, potentially facing a maximum sentence of 55 years in prison for that - and hundreds of years in prison for the other two indictments.
In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by Aquiles Larrea to discuss the downgrading of the United States' credit rating from AAA to AA+ and what it means for the economy.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.