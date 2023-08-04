https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/putin-signs-law-to-block-assets-of-blacklisted-foreigners-1112389058.html

Putin Signs Law to Block Assets of Blacklisted Foreigners

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on blocking the finances and property of foreigners who have fallen under Russia's restrictions.

2023-08-04T14:28+0000

The document was published on the official legal information portal on Friday. It specifies which individuals and entities will experience restrictions: foreign states, organizations and citizens, persons without citizenship, including legal entities controlled by them which are those companies where more than 50% of votes in the supreme governing body are possessed by them, including jointly by several blocked persons.All financial organizations will have to block operations with their money and property - under the threat of Central Bank measures, up to and including license revocation.Even bookmakers and totalizators will not be allowed to work with the "black list" - neither to accept bets nor to pay out winnings. The law will come into force in six months.

