Rhodes Residents Seeking Gov't Aid to Overcome Effects of Massive Wildfires

Rhodes has been dealing with the negative consequences of the huge wildfires that raged in the region in July, with local residents telling Sputnik they urgently need government assistance to restore the environment.

"The situation is not good. At the moment, there are still efforts by the authorities to record all the disaster in detail and to see how big is the damage on the environment as well as on the properties," Giannis, a resident of a village in Rhodes, said. Islanders voiced serious concerns over the destructive impact of the wildfires on the nature of Rhodes, its exceptional flora and fauna, noting with regret that the damage could in no way be fixed quickly. "Many thousand acres of beautiful forests were burned to the fire and it will take many years for this forest to recover," Nikoletta, a 47-year-old volunteer firefighter, told Sputnik. Giannis, for his part, stressed that this enormous harm to the local environment also meant a major blow to the island's economy and, in particular, its agricultural business. Meanwhile, Nikos, a 56-year-old cafe owner in the city of Rhodes, said that although the situation with tourism, which the island's economy depends on, was "not bad," the sector was also in dire need of the government's help after mass evacuations of foreigners from the region, especially given that the industry had faced serious difficulties even before the wildfires due to high inflation. However, many tourists are already gradually returning to the island, Nikos added, while expressing hope that Rhodes would be able to resume the touristic season and save some of the economic cost the fires had created. At the same time, Nikos stressed that it was vital for the Greek authorities not only to provide help to businesses suffered, but also to take all possible measures to avoid a repetition of such a disaster in the future. As an example of planes Greece needs to fight the disaster, the islander called Russia's Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft that he saw successfully helping to put out fires in Athens several years ago by transferring large amounts of water. An unprecedented heat wave hit Greece last month, causing a temperature rise up to more than 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and igniting multiple fires across the country. Huge wildfires started on the island of Rhodes on July 18 and raged for 10 days, prompting mass evacuations of local residents and tourists. Following the disaster, the Greek government pledged to introduce several measures to support residents and businesses. The list includes direct financing, infrastructure restoration, compensations, as well as advertising campaigns to reestablish the island's tourist appeal.

