Trump DC Arraignment, China Semiconductors, Ukrainian F-16 Training
Congressional nonagenarians collect taxpayer-subsidized healthcare while maternal death rates rise across the nation.
Author and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the arraignment of former President Donald Trump on new felony charges in Washington, possible further indictments over his alleged attempts at election tampering in Georgia, whether unindicted co-conspirators linked to these charges could turn against Trump, the DNC’s third-party worries, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' campaign "reset."Author and professor of East Asian and global history Dr. Kenneth Hammond discusses the ongoing trade war over semiconductors between the United States and China, how Mongolia is being courted by Washington in efforts to secure minerals, how Mongolia is being pushed in Western narratives as a bastion of democracy amid Eastern “autocracies,” and Chinese regulations to help mitigate the overuse of technology by youth.Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses how Western media are grappling with Kiev’s military failures, reported plans for the United States to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets in Puerto Rico, the state of the European economy amid EU spending on aid to Kiev, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to the White House and how she has been able to sweep her fascist connections under the rug, and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk getting the Disney treatment.Longtime comedian and social justice activist Randy Credico discusses the struggle to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the role that Australian society and politicians have played in calling for the release of Assange, human rights whistleblower Craig Murray’s visit to the United States, and an update on the movement for Assange in the United States.The Misfits also discuss what books are being banned across the nation and Senator Dianne Feinstein’s latest legal battle.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:34 GMT 04.08.2023 (Updated: 11:20 GMT 04.08.2023)
Author and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the arraignment of former President Donald Trump on new felony charges in Washington, possible further indictments over his alleged attempts at election tampering in Georgia, whether unindicted co-conspirators linked to these charges could turn against Trump, the DNC’s third-party worries, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' campaign "reset."
Author and professor of East Asian and global history Dr. Kenneth Hammond discusses the ongoing trade war over semiconductors between the United States and China, how Mongolia is being courted by Washington in efforts to secure minerals, how Mongolia is being pushed in Western narratives as a bastion of democracy amid Eastern “autocracies,” and Chinese regulations to help mitigate the overuse of technology by youth.
Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses how Western media are grappling with Kiev’s military failures, reported plans for the United States to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets in Puerto Rico, the state of the European economy amid EU spending on aid to Kiev, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to the White House and how she has been able to sweep her fascist connections under the rug, and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk getting the Disney treatment.
Longtime comedian and social justice activist Randy Credico discusses the struggle to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the role that Australian society and politicians have played in calling for the release of Assange, human rights whistleblower Craig Murray’s visit to the United States, and an update on the movement for Assange in the United States.
The Misfits also discuss what books are being banned across the nation and Senator Dianne Feinstein’s latest legal battle.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.