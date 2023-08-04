https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/watch-russian-soldier-explain-how-to-beat-ukrainian-cluster-shelling-1112396562.html
Watch Russian Soldier Explain How to Beat Ukrainian Cluster Shelling
Watch Russian Soldier Explain How to Beat Ukrainian Cluster Shelling
Ukrainian forces in the Adveevka industrial area near Donetsk have been using cluster munitions in an attempt to halt the advance of the Russian troops in the... 04.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-04T18:28+0000
2023-08-04T18:28+0000
2023-08-04T18:28+0000
russia
russia
donetsk
cluster munitions
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/08/1111755714_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_c64e0131da4c3b53e3d5bc27bf208bcb.jpg
A Russian soldier stationed in Donbass told media what it is like to hold the line when a "carpet" of at least twenty cluster bomblets falls from the sky.The Ukrainian forces fired those munitions every eight minutes with great precision, the soldier said, noting that it is difficult to hide from this kind of weaponry in a trench.Yet despite the severity of the threat, the Russian soldiers did not sustain any casualties during the shelling as they quickly learned how to counter this tactic.“Our guys hear the outgoing shell and already know what to do,” the soldier explained. “If there is a dugout nearby, you must take cover in it.”He also remarked that he and his comrades first encountered the use of cluster munitions by Ukrainian forces about two weeks ago, and that he “had not even heard about” these weapons before.
russia
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/08/1111755714_173:0:2902:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6c9dcb14a9d88c41447aed0a263f4487.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's military operation in ukraine, ukraine cluster munitions, ukraine cluster shells, ukraine cluster munitions use, ukraine cluster weapons
russia's military operation in ukraine, ukraine cluster munitions, ukraine cluster shells, ukraine cluster munitions use, ukraine cluster weapons
Watch Russian Soldier Explain How to Beat Ukrainian Cluster Shelling
Ukrainian forces in the Adveevka industrial area near Donetsk have been using cluster munitions in an attempt to halt the advance of the Russian troops in the area.
A Russian soldier stationed in Donbass told media what it is like to hold the line when a "carpet" of at least twenty cluster bomblets falls from the sky.
The Ukrainian forces fired those munitions every eight minutes with great precision, the soldier said, noting that it is difficult to hide from this kind of weaponry in a trench.
Yet despite the severity of the threat, the Russian soldiers did not sustain any casualties during the shelling as they quickly learned how to counter this tactic.
“Our guys hear the outgoing shell and already know what to do,” the soldier explained. “If there is a dugout nearby, you must take cover in it.”
He also remarked that he and his comrades first encountered the use of cluster munitions by Ukrainian forces about two weeks ago, and that he “had not even heard about” these weapons before.