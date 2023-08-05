https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/americans-question-the-timing-of-donald-trump-indictments-1112400731.html
Americans Question the Timing of Donald Trump Indictments
Americans Question the Timing of Donald Trump Indictments
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US sailors being accused of spying for China, and US declines to invoke prisoner of war status for Travis King.
2023-08-05T04:14+0000
2023-08-05T04:14+0000
2023-08-05T11:02+0000
the backstory
radio
vanguard defense industries
ukraine
gdp
supreme court
blackrock
cia
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112400574_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_abc533b56a0adf9e6ec720ab76e498cf.png
Americans Question the Timing of Donald Trump Indictments
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US sailors being accused of spying for China, and US declines to invoke prisoner of war status for Travis King.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Blackrock Controls Trillions, Biden Corruption is on Display to the Globe, and Ukrainian Refugees in the UKIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the British agreement on Ukrainian Refugees, Larry Fink, and the weather in Northern Europe. Ian talked about news of a British refugee resettlement scheme expiring in 2025 and the rebuilding of Ukraine. Ian discussed the NGOs in the UK and the influence of investment managers.In the second hour, Lee spoke about the possibility of ending lifetime Judge appointments, politicians never mention peace anymore, and Americans questioning the indictments of former President Trump. Lee talked about Donald Trump and Trump being one of the last US politicians to speak about global peace. Lee commented on the Jack Smith special counsel and Donald Trump pleading not guilty in Washington DC.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112400574_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_882fa099cb4c4cd8a1611b29d182aa67.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
the backstory, biden corruption, ukrainian refugees in the uk, the indictments of former president trump
the backstory, biden corruption, ukrainian refugees in the uk, the indictments of former president trump
Americans Question the Timing of Donald Trump Indictments
04:14 GMT 05.08.2023 (Updated: 11:02 GMT 05.08.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US sailors being accused of spying for China, and US declines to invoke prisoner of war status for Travis King.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Blackrock Controls Trillions, Biden Corruption is on Display to the Globe, and Ukrainian Refugees in the UK
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the British agreement on Ukrainian Refugees, Larry Fink, and the weather in Northern Europe. Ian talked about news of a British refugee resettlement scheme expiring in 2025 and the rebuilding of Ukraine. Ian discussed the NGOs in the UK and the influence of investment managers.
In the second hour, Lee spoke about the possibility of ending lifetime Judge appointments, politicians never mention peace anymore, and Americans questioning the indictments of former President Trump. Lee talked about Donald Trump and Trump being one of the last US politicians to speak about global peace. Lee commented on the Jack Smith special counsel and Donald Trump pleading not guilty in Washington DC.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.