https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/ancient-roman-boat-unearthed-near-belgrade-1112404376.html

Ancient 'Roman Boat' Unearthed Near Belgrade

Ancient 'Roman Boat' Unearthed Near Belgrade

Researchers in Serbia are currently waiting for exact radiocarbon dates of wood from the vessel’s skeleton, which is the second such discovery in the area since 2020.

2023-08-05T06:27+0000

2023-08-05T06:27+0000

2023-08-05T06:27+0000

beyond politics

serbia

ship

archeology

artefacts

discovery

vessel

site

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/05/1112404218_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_476184ce7dec0aa36c4d9230bb3cf999.jpg

Serbian archeologists are doing their best to preserve the remains of an ancient ship, which was unearthed by local coal miners about 70 km (45 miles) east of the capital Belgrade in late July.The vessel is thought to be part of a river fleet serving the highly developed ancient Roman city of Viminacium.Miomir Korac, director of the Viminacium archeological site, told reporters that he and his colleagues “may assume that this ship is Roman,” but that they are “unsure of its exact age.” According to him, “it may be from the first century AD, or it could be from the third or fourth.”Archeologists suggested that originally, the flat-bottom ship was most likely about 20 meters (65 feet) long and around 3.5 meters (12 feet) (3.5 m) wide. The vessel, which looked like a barge, was evidently used to carry cargo between the Danube and Viminacium.The ship is expected to be on display with scores of other artefacts unearthed from the Viminacium site located near the Serbian town of Kostolac.The remains of similar boats were discovered found in the area in 2020, in a sign that the region was once a navigable backwater of the nearby Danube River.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230307/riddle-me-this-egyptian-archeologists-unearth-smiling-sphinx-with-roman-emperors-face-1108140410.html

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

ancient ‘roman boat’, viminacium site, ancient barge, serbian archeologists