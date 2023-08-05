https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/biden-targets-black-voter-support-but-wont-address-real-demands-1112398657.html

Biden Targets Black Voter Support But Won’t Address Real Demands

Biden Targets Black Voter Support But Won't Address Real Demands

Kenya Volunteers To Lead Intervention In Haiti, US Credit Rating Downgraded By Fitch, Orlando Magic Donates To Ron DeSantis

Biden Targets Black Voter Support But Won’t Address Real Demands Kenya Volunteers To Lead Intervention In Haiti, US Credit Rating Downgraded By Fitch, Orlando Magic Donates To Ron DeSantis

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jemima Pierre, Haiti/Americas Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss Kenya proposing that it lead an international intervention in Haiti after months of US and western calls for such an intervention, how western pressure on African and Caribbean governments has led to this moment, how this demonstrates the ways that neocolonialism functions, and what connections there are between the struggle against intervention in Haiti and ongoing political developments in the Sahel.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics and Director, Center for Economic Information, University of Missouri-Kansas City & Graduate Faculty, University of Missouri-Columbia to discuss the downgrade of the US credit rating by Fitch Ratings agency and what it means for the country, why the reasons outlined by Fitch for the downgrade do not make much sense and what the downgrade may really mean, and why future debates over the debt ceiling and federal spending will have more of an effect on the economy than the reasoning outlined by Fitch.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor requesting a trade in response to team owner Jim Irsay's failure to agree to a contract extension and how this fits into the ongoing efforts by NFL running backs to increase their pay, reports that the Orlando Magic donated $50,000 to Ron DeSantis' Super PAC, and how Detroit Tigers Pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez's denial of a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers demonstrates the class character of many athletes.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jaribu Hill, founder and executive director of the Mississippi Workers' Center for Human Rights to discuss the Biden administration creating national monuments to commemorate the lynching of Emmet Till and why this action rings hollow for many people in Mississippi, a recent fact-finding mission to Venezuela which studied the effects of sanctions on the country, and how the Biden campaign has prepared to blame Black voters should he be defeated in the 2024 presidential election.

