International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/erdogan-to-discuss-grain-deal-putins-planned-visit-with-cabinet-on-monday---reports-1112412454.html
Erdogan to Discuss Grain Deal, Putin's Planned Visit With Cabinet on Monday - Reports
Erdogan to Discuss Grain Deal, Putin's Planned Visit With Cabinet on Monday - Reports
Turkish newspaper Star reported, citing sources, that the cabinet meeting chaired by Erdogan will be held on Monday to discuss the grain initiative and the latest call between the Turkish and Russian presidents.
2023-08-05T23:02+0000
2023-08-05T23:02+0000
world
vladimir putin
recep tayyip erdogan
turkiye
grain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101807873_0:153:3101:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_00dc0e05d3cd02f12e73b1340414b105.jpg
Turkish newspaper Star reported, citing sources, that the cabinet meeting chaired by Erdogan will be held on Monday to discuss the grain initiative and the latest call between the Turkish and Russian presidents, as well as an economic plan focused on foreign investments. Putin's possible visit to Turkiye will also be discussed at the meeting, the report said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has earlier told journalists that Putin and Erdogan had agreed to decide on the exact location and timing of the meeting in the nearest future. The meeting would focus on bilateral relations, Ukraine and the grain deal, he said.
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101807873_185:0:2916:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fcdcffa28c858fab90ed2dd0086d882b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, recep tayyip erdogan, turkiye, grain
vladimir putin, recep tayyip erdogan, turkiye, grain

Erdogan to Discuss Grain Deal, Putin's Planned Visit With Cabinet on Monday - Reports

23:02 GMT 05.08.2023
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2023
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the grain initiative and the planned visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkiye with cabinet ministers on Monday, local media reported Saturday.
Turkish newspaper Star reported, citing sources, that the cabinet meeting chaired by Erdogan will be held on Monday to discuss the grain initiative and the latest call between the Turkish and Russian presidents, as well as an economic plan focused on foreign investments.
Putin's possible visit to Turkiye will also be discussed at the meeting, the report said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has earlier told journalists that Putin and Erdogan had agreed to decide on the exact location and timing of the meeting in the nearest future. The meeting would focus on bilateral relations, Ukraine and the grain deal, he said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала