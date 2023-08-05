https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/erdogan-to-discuss-grain-deal-putins-planned-visit-with-cabinet-on-monday---reports-1112412454.html

Erdogan to Discuss Grain Deal, Putin's Planned Visit With Cabinet on Monday - Reports

Turkish newspaper Star reported, citing sources, that the cabinet meeting chaired by Erdogan will be held on Monday to discuss the grain initiative and the latest call between the Turkish and Russian presidents.

Turkish newspaper Star reported, citing sources, that the cabinet meeting chaired by Erdogan will be held on Monday to discuss the grain initiative and the latest call between the Turkish and Russian presidents, as well as an economic plan focused on foreign investments. Putin's possible visit to Turkiye will also be discussed at the meeting, the report said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has earlier told journalists that Putin and Erdogan had agreed to decide on the exact location and timing of the meeting in the nearest future. The meeting would focus on bilateral relations, Ukraine and the grain deal, he said.

