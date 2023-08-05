International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Jeddah Talks on Ukrainian Peace Require Russian Presence, Says Brazil Presidential Aide
Jeddah Talks on Ukrainian Peace Require Russian Presence, Says Brazil Presidential Aide
"We must get Russia involved in this process if we really want peace," the Brazilian envoy was quoted as saying by G1 news website.
"Any real talks must include all parties… Although Ukraine is the biggest victim, we must get Russia involved in this process if we really want peace," the Brazilian envoy was quoted as saying by G1 news website. The two-day gathering brings together security advisers from some 30 countries, including Ukraine, its donors and neutral states. The Ukrainian presidential office said it expected the forum to endorse Kiev's "peace formula." Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this week that some countries would try to use the forum to build a coalition against Russia, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian presidency would scrutinize the event for clues on its goals.
20:12 GMT 05.08.2023
Brazil's Defense Minister Celso Amorim speaks during an interview with international journalists at the Ministry of Defense, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, March 11, 2014.
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Brazilian presidential aide Celso Amorim told a Ukraine peace conference in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on Saturday that the talks were unlikely to progress without Russia, media reported.
"Any real talks must include all parties… Although Ukraine is the biggest victim, we must get Russia involved in this process if we really want peace," the Brazilian envoy was quoted as saying by G1 news website.
The two-day gathering brings together security advisers from some 30 countries, including Ukraine, its donors and neutral states. The Ukrainian presidential office said it expected the forum to endorse Kiev's "peace formula."
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this week that some countries would try to use the forum to build a coalition against Russia, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian presidency would scrutinize the event for clues on its goals.
