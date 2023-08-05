https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/july-job-numbers-court-upholds-biden-asylum-rules-trump-arraigned-1112397859.html

July Job Numbers, Court Upholds Biden Asylum Rules, Trump Arraigned

Other countries commit war crimes, while the US only ever commits mistakes, and Atlanta braces for another presidential indictment.

July Job Numbers, Court Upholds Biden Asylum Rules, Trump Arraigned Other countries commit war crimes, while the U.S. only ever commits mistakes, and Atlanta braces for another presidential indictment.

Author and economist John Ross joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the latest economic and employment numbers, studies showing the cost of housing is pushing people onto the streets, the downgrading of the US sovereign debt rating, political developments in West Africa, OPEC’s role in raising oil prices, and Saudi Arabia’s desire to join BRICS.Author and journalist for the Border Chronicle Todd Miller discusses the decision by an appeals court to uphold the Biden administration’s asylum restrictions, whether the administration’s new migrant processing centers are processing anyone, and why countries are spending so much on border security.Former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras discusses forecasts for former President Donald Trump’s legal future, why Trump was warned not to tamper with witnesses in his latest case, where Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s campaign is going, fundraising troubles plaguing the Democrats, whether Joe Manchin has a chance at the White House amid murmurs of a centrist third party run, and the arrest of two sailors accused of turning over sensitive information to Chinese intelligence.President of Healthy California Now and longtime nurses union organizer Michael Lighty discusses a report highlighting how drug companies profit by keeping people unwell, how it demonstrates the flaws of a for-profit healthcare system, and whether a proposed Biden administration rule forcing health insurance companies to include mental health care in policies will be successful.The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including an airline passenger’s in-aisle relieving, National Mustard Day, and a highbrow Sotheby's sneaker sale.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

