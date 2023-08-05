https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/nasa-says-reestablished-full-communications-with-voyager-2-space-probe-1112403796.html

NASA Says Reestablished Full Communications With Voyager 2 Space Probe

NASA Says Reestablished Full Communications With Voyager 2 Space Probe

NASA announced Friday that it has reestablished full communications with the Voyager 2 space probe after losing contact with the spacecraft last week.

2023-08-05T03:57+0000

2023-08-05T03:57+0000

2023-08-05T04:10+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

nasa

voyager 2

voyager spacecraft

space

space exploration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105964/31/1059643107_0:39:1277:757_1920x0_80_0_0_9729a5ac0b07dea0c8590442f5da0627.jpg

It was also revealed that due to a "one-way light time of 18.5 hours for the command to reach Voyager," the mission controllers team waited "37 hours... to learn whether the command worked." Successfully, at 12:29 a.m. EDT on Aug. 4, the flow of science and telemetry data streamed again, which indicated that the probe "operating normally and that it remains on its expected trajectory." NASA said that contact with the probe was lost in late July after a series of planned commands were sent to the probe, causing the spacecraft's antenna to point away from Earth and resulting in the loss of communications and data transmission. The agency said on August 1 that its Deep Space Network, using multiple antennas, had been able to detect a signal from the probe, which confirmed that the aircraft was operational. Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 were launched in September 1977. Both Voyagers are the farthest from Earth and the longest-operated spacecraft. Voyager 1, which is almost 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) from Earth now, continues to operate normally, NASA added.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

voyager 2 lost connection, voyager 2 reconnected, nasa voyager 2, what is happening with voyager 2, deep space network contacted voyager, where is now voyager 1 and voyager 2