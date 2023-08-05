https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/nasa-says-reestablished-full-communications-with-voyager-2-space-probe-1112403796.html
NASA Says Reestablished Full Communications With Voyager 2 Space Probe
NASA announced Friday that it has reestablished full communications with the Voyager 2 space probe after losing contact with the spacecraft last week.
It was also revealed that due to a "one-way light time of 18.5 hours for the command to reach Voyager," the mission controllers team waited "37 hours... to learn whether the command worked." Successfully, at 12:29 a.m. EDT on Aug. 4, the flow of science and telemetry data streamed again, which indicated that the probe "operating normally and that it remains on its expected trajectory." NASA said that contact with the probe was lost in late July after a series of planned commands were sent to the probe, causing the spacecraft's antenna to point away from Earth and resulting in the loss of communications and data transmission. The agency said on August 1 that its Deep Space Network, using multiple antennas, had been able to detect a signal from the probe, which confirmed that the aircraft was operational. Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 were launched in September 1977. Both Voyagers are the farthest from Earth and the longest-operated spacecraft. Voyager 1, which is almost 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) from Earth now, continues to operate normally, NASA added.
03:57 GMT 05.08.2023 (Updated: 04:10 GMT 05.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NASA announced Friday it has reestablished full communications with the Voyager 2 space probe after losing contact with the spacecraft last week.
"NASA has reestablished full communications with Voyager 2. The agency’s Deep Space Network facility in Canberra, Australia, sent the equivalent of an interstellar 'shout' more than 12.3 billion miles (19.9 billion kilometers) to Voyager 2, instructing the spacecraft to reorient itself and turn its antenna back to Earth," the space agency said in a statement on the website.
It was also revealed that due to a "one-way light time of 18.5 hours for the command to reach Voyager," the mission controllers team waited "37 hours... to learn whether the command worked."
Successfully, at 12:29 a.m. EDT on Aug. 4, the flow of science and telemetry data streamed again, which indicated that the probe "operating normally and that it remains on its expected trajectory."
NASA said that contact with the probe was lost in late July after a series of planned commands were sent to the probe, causing the spacecraft's antenna to point away from Earth and resulting in the loss of communications and data transmission.
The agency said on August 1 that its Deep Space Network, using multiple antennas, had been able to detect a signal from the probe
, which confirmed that the aircraft was operational.
Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 were launched in September 1977. Both Voyagers are the farthest from Earth and the longest-operated spacecraft. Voyager 1, which is almost 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) from Earth now, continues to operate normally, NASA added.