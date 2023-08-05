International
NASA Says Reestablished Full Communications With Voyager 2 Space Probe
NASA announced Friday that it has reestablished full communications with the Voyager 2 space probe after losing contact with the spacecraft last week.
03:57 GMT 05.08.2023 (Updated: 04:10 GMT 05.08.2023)
© NASA/JPL/Caltechan artist rendition of NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft as it speeds beyond the boundary of the Solar System and enters interstellar space
an artist rendition of NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft as it speeds beyond the boundary of the Solar System and enters interstellar space - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2023
© NASA/JPL/Caltech
