Paid Entry to Rome's Pantheon Raises Nearly 1 Million Euros in Month - Minister

The minister said a total of 230,000 people visited the ancient monument in July, including 50,000 people who used their right to free entry. Funds raised will be invested in the maintenance of the monument and for flood repairs.

"Figures relating to the first month of paid entry to the Pantheon have exceeded all expectations," Sangiuliano said. The minister said a total of 230,000 people visited the ancient monument in July, including 50,000 people who used their right to free entry. The entrance to one of the main attractions of Rome became payable from July 3. The ticket price is set at 5 euros, with a concessionary price of 3 euros. The Italian Culture Ministry will be receiving 70% of the income from ticket sales, and the rest will be given to the Diocese of Rome. The fee is waived for worshipers participating in church services and a number of privileged categories, including residents of Rome. Additional 1 euro is added to the ticket price until September 15 for the reconstruction of flooded areas. Torrential rains hit Emilia-Romagna in Mat, affecting over 40 cities and villages. A total of 23 rivers burst their banks, causing over 400 landslides and blocking hundreds of roads. At least 15 people have been killed in the natural disaster.

