International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/russia-and-turkiye-may-discuss-gas-hub-project-during-putins-upcoming-visit---reports-1112406189.html
Russia and Turkiye May Discuss Gas Hub Project During Putin's Upcoming Visit - Reports
Russia and Turkiye May Discuss Gas Hub Project During Putin's Upcoming Visit - Reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may discuss energy projects, namely a gas hub project, during Putin's planned visit to Turkiye in August
2023-08-05T09:28+0000
2023-08-05T09:28+0000
world
vladimir putin
recep tayyip erdogan
russia
turkiye
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107928/17/1079281712_0:431:2873:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_25615966b711645b7f5f87520b2271ff.jpg
On Friday, Erdogan said he expected Putin's visit to Turkiye to take place in August. Earlier in the week, Erdogan's office said the two leaders had agreed on Putin's visit to Turkiye during a telephone conversation. During the meeting in Turkiye, Putin and Erdogan are expected to discuss renewing the grain deal and turning Turkiye into a gas hub, as well as other energy projects, the report said. In early April, then-Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said Ankara had initiated the process of introducing legislative amendments for the gas hub project, adding that the changes were expected to be approved by Erdogan. He then said that a number of European countries, including Hungary and Serbia, were interested in buying gas through the hub. The purchase and sale of gas through the gas hub is expected to start in 2024, Donmez said. On July 18, the Turkiye- and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow emphasized that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled, specifically with regard to reconnecting Russian banks to SWIFT and unblocking the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/over-third-of-turks-believe-ankara-should-prioritize-ties-with-russia-china---poll-1112402306.html
russia
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107928/17/1079281712_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_215d8bb31d1ac8a21b17148e381bc74e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-turkey gas deal, turkish gas hub, does turkey sell russian gas, are russia and turkey allies, putin in turkey
russia-turkey gas deal, turkish gas hub, does turkey sell russian gas, are russia and turkey allies, putin in turkey

Russia and Turkiye May Discuss Gas Hub Project During Putin's Upcoming Visit - Reports

09:28 GMT 05.08.2023
© AP Photo / Lefteris PitarakisIn this Thursday, June 20, 2019 file photo, Turkey's 230-meter (750-foot) drillship 'Yavuz' escorted by a Turkish Navy vessel, crosses the Marmara Sea on its way to the Mediterranean, from the port of Dilovasi, outside Istanbul
In this Thursday, June 20, 2019 file photo, Turkey's 230-meter (750-foot) drillship 'Yavuz' escorted by a Turkish Navy vessel, crosses the Marmara Sea on its way to the Mediterranean, from the port of Dilovasi, outside Istanbul - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2023
© AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may discuss energy projects, namely a gas hub project, during Putin's planned visit to Turkiye in August, media reported on Saturday, citing sources.
On Friday, Erdogan said he expected Putin's visit to Turkiye to take place in August. Earlier in the week, Erdogan's office said the two leaders had agreed on Putin's visit to Turkiye during a telephone conversation.
During the meeting in Turkiye, Putin and Erdogan are expected to discuss renewing the grain deal and turning Turkiye into a gas hub, as well as other energy projects, the report said.
In early April, then-Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said Ankara had initiated the process of introducing legislative amendments for the gas hub project, adding that the changes were expected to be approved by Erdogan. He then said that a number of European countries, including Hungary and Serbia, were interested in buying gas through the hub. The purchase and sale of gas through the gas hub is expected to start in 2024, Donmez said.
Russian and Turkish Flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2023
World
Over Third of Turks Believe Ankara Should Prioritize Ties With Russia, China - Poll
00:55 GMT
On July 18, the Turkiye- and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow emphasized that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled, specifically with regard to reconnecting Russian banks to SWIFT and unblocking the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала