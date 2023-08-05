https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/russia-scrambles-fighter-jet-to-chase-away-us-reaper-drone-over-black-sea-1112410094.html
Russia Scrambles Fighter Jet to Chase Away US Reaper Drone Over Black Sea
A Russian Su-30 fighter jet was scrambled on Saturday to intercept a US MQ-9A Reaper drone as it approached Russian waters in the Black Sea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian Su-30 fighter jet was scrambled on Saturday to intercept a US MQ-9A Reaper drone as it approached Russian waters in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said.
"In order to identify the air target and prevent the violation of the state border of the Russian Federation, a Su-30 fighter jet of the air defense forces was taken into the air. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the aerial target as a reconnaissance UAV MQ-9A Reaper of the US Air Force," the NDCC said in a statement.
The drone changed its course after spotting the Russian jet and did not violate the country's airspace, the statement added.
The MQ-9 Reaper is a reconnaissance and attack drone with a wingspan of 20 meters (66 feet), a maximum weight of 4.7 tonnes and an endurance of 27 hours.