Russia Scrambles Fighter Jet to Chase Away US Reaper Drone Over Black Sea

A Russian Su-30 fighter jet was scrambled on Saturday to intercept a US MQ-9A Reaper drone as it approached Russian waters in the Black Sea

The drone changed its course after spotting the Russian jet and did not violate the country's airspace, the statement added. The MQ-9 Reaper is a reconnaissance and attack drone with a wingspan of 20 meters (66 feet), a maximum weight of 4.7 tonnes and an endurance of 27 hours.

