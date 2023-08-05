https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/russia-syria-strike-at-islamist-command-center-in-idlib-military-official-says-1112411711.html

Russia, Syria Strike at Islamist Command Center in Idlib, Military Official Says

An official told a news briefing that Al-Nusra attacked the neighboring Aleppo province four times in the past 24 hours.

"A joint airstrike launched by the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian Air Forces destroyed a headquarters of Al-Nusra Front [banned in Russia] near the city of Idlib. It was run by people responsible for plotting and conducting terror attacks against Syrian government forces and civilians," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said. The deputy head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation told a news briefing that Al-Nusra attacked the neighboring Aleppo province four times in the past 24 hours. A strike at a car killed a Syrian serviceman and injured four others, he said.

