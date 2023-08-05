https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/some-21000-migrants-slipped-into-uk-undetected-in-2022--reports-1112410735.html

Some 21,000 Migrants Slipped Into UK Undetected in 2022 – Reports

Some 21,000 Migrants Slipped Into UK Undetected in 2022 – Reports

The UK government estimates that around 21,000 illegal migrants entered the country undetected last year

2023-08-05T17:23+0000

2023-08-05T17:23+0000

2023-08-05T17:23+0000

world

rishi sunak

united kingdom (uk)

asylum seeker

migrants

illegal migration

migrant crisis

migrant

refugees

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097662415_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_51fa63e921e2d2c1e8acaf7df980ffbb.jpg

The figures provided by the unnamed official show that some 30,000 asylum seekers entered the country by means other than small boats that illegally ferry migrants across the English Channel. Almost 9,000 others were stopped by the Border Force at airports, seaports and other ports of entry. That leaves about 21,000 illegal immigrants who slipped into the country undetected, the daily estimated. On top of that, 54,563 migrants who arrived in the United Kingdom last year by boat, on the back of trucks and ferries and were caught by authorities up to 72 hours after their arrival. The source told The Times these figures called into question the government’s policy of reducing illegal immigration, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has identified as one of his five priorities for restoring the country to prosperity in 2023.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/uk-parliament-passes-illegal-migration-bill-1111966809.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

how many illegals in the uk, migration to the uk, migration to britain statistics, how many immigrants in britain, british immigration stat