Ten People Killed, 18 Missing Due to Heavy Rains in Northern China

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Heavy rains have killed 10 people and left 18 missing in the city of Baoding in north China's Hebei province near Beijing, city authorities... 05.08.2023, Sputnik International

The city recorded an average rainfall of 353.1 millimeters (13.9 inches), with the maximum daily rainfall reaching 419.7 millimeters. The rains affected a total of 79,000 hectares (195,000 acres) of agricultural crops, destroyed more than 4,400 buildings, damaged or destroyed 284 bridges and more than 550 kilometers (341.7 miles) of rural roads, and caused direct economic losses of 16.9 billion yuan ($2.37 billion). The downpour was caused by Typhoon Doksuri, which had previously swept through the Philippines. The Beijing Daily newspaper reported, citing the Beijing Flood Prevention Authority, that the death toll from Friday's heavy rains in Beijing had reached 11, with 27 others missing. In addition, a total of 44,673 people in 13 districts of the capital were affected by the heavy rains. About 127,000 people have been evacuated from dangerous areas in Beijing.

