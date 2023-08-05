https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/trump-pleads-not-guilty-to-federal-charges-moves-forward-with-campaign-1112396390.html
Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges, Moves Forward With Campaign
Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges, Moves Forward With Campaign
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including ex-President Donald Trump pleading not guilty to federal charges in Washington, DC.
2023-08-05T04:54+0000
2023-08-05T04:54+0000
2023-08-05T11:17+0000
fault lines
radio
oil
opec
donald trump
joe biden
niger
coup
julian assange
saudi arabia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112396233_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_266fd2b700103c613e38ec97d0872fe2.png
Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges, Moves Forward With Campaign
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including ex-President Donald Trump pleading not guilty to federal charges in Washington, D.C.
Koffi Kouakou: African Analyst and Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of JohannesburgMisty Winston: Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of The Misty Winston ShowTodd “Bubba” Horwitz: Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.comIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with political analyst Koffi Kouakou about the rippling consequences after a coup took place in Niger as the United States and France threatened to cut ties with Niger and neighboring countries.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to political activist Misty Winston about ex-President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump pleading not guilty to another indictment in Washington, DC as he moves forward with his presidential campaign.In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by Todd “Bubba” Horwitz to discuss Saudi Arabia extending its oil production cut for another month in a move that threatens to drive gasoline and other energy prices even higher.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
niger
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112396233_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_38a3543278f3923a2c2791071e2a90ea.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, coup in niger, 2024 presidential election, donald trump indictment, saudi arabia oil production cut, energy prices
fault lines, coup in niger, 2024 presidential election, donald trump indictment, saudi arabia oil production cut, energy prices
Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges, Moves Forward With Campaign
04:54 GMT 05.08.2023 (Updated: 11:17 GMT 05.08.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including ex-President Donald Trump pleading not guilty to federal charges in Washington, DC.
Koffi Kouakou: African Analyst and Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of Johannesburg
Misty Winston: Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of The Misty Winston Show
Todd “Bubba” Horwitz: Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com
In the first hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with political analyst Koffi Kouakou about the rippling consequences after a coup took place in Niger as the United States and France threatened to cut ties with Niger and neighboring countries.
In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to political activist Misty Winston about ex-President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump pleading not guilty to another indictment in Washington, DC as he moves forward with his presidential campaign.
In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by Todd “Bubba” Horwitz to discuss Saudi Arabia extending its oil production cut for another month in a move that threatens to drive gasoline and other energy prices even higher.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.