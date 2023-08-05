https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/trump-pleads-not-guilty-to-federal-charges-moves-forward-with-campaign-1112396390.html

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including ex-President Donald Trump pleading not guilty to federal charges in Washington, DC.

2023-08-05T04:54+0000

2023-08-05T04:54+0000

2023-08-05T11:17+0000

Koffi Kouakou: African Analyst and Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of JohannesburgMisty Winston: Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of The Misty Winston ShowTodd “Bubba” Horwitz: Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.comIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with political analyst Koffi Kouakou about the rippling consequences after a coup took place in Niger as the United States and France threatened to cut ties with Niger and neighboring countries.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to political activist Misty Winston about ex-President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump pleading not guilty to another indictment in Washington, DC as he moves forward with his presidential campaign.In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by Todd “Bubba” Horwitz to discuss Saudi Arabia extending its oil production cut for another month in a move that threatens to drive gasoline and other energy prices even higher.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

