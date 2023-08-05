https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/un-nuclear-watchdog-lambasts-false-reports-about-mining-of-zaporozhye-power-plant-roof-1112396036.html
UN Nuclear Watchdog Lambasts False Reports About Mining of Zaporozhye Power Plant Roof
2023-08-05T05:04+0000
Ted Harvey: Former State Senator in Colorado
Bob Patillo: Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Garland Nixon: Cohost of Fault Lines
The show kicks off with Former State Senator Ted Harvey to discuss the Trump indictment.
In the second half of the first hour, Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Bob Patillo joins to discuss the Niger coup.
The second hour begins with the hosts discussing META's* Threads lack of success and the latest IAEA revelations of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant.
The show closes with Co-Host of Fault Lines Garland Nixon to discuss how minorities are quitting education jobs.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
*Meta is banned in Russia for extremist activities
05:04 GMT 05.08.2023 (Updated: 11:29 GMT 05.08.2023)
Ted Harvey: Former State Senator in Colorado
Bob Patillo: Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Garland Nixon: Cohost of Fault Lines
The show kicks off with Former State Senator Ted Harvey to discuss the Trump indictment.
In the second half of the first hour, Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Bob Patillo joins to discuss the Niger coup.
The second hour begins with the hosts discussing META's* Threads lack of success and the latest IAEA revelations of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant.
The show closes with Co-Host of Fault Lines Garland Nixon to discuss how minorities are quitting education jobs.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
*Meta is banned in Russia for extremist activities