International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/un-nuclear-watchdog-lambasts-false-reports-about-mining-of-zaporozhye-power-plant-roof-1112396036.html
UN Nuclear Watchdog Lambasts False Reports About Mining of Zaporozhye Power Plant Roof
UN Nuclear Watchdog Lambasts False Reports About Mining of Zaporozhye Power Plant Roof
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, including the latest out of Ukraine and Russia.
2023-08-05T05:04+0000
2023-08-05T11:29+0000
the final countdown
donald trump
indictment
niger
meta
russia
ukraine
nuclear
nuclear plant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112395846_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_80d4afdfd6da4ba42f23a3b08564dad0.jpg
UN's Nuclear Watchdog Reveals Russia Did NOT Mine Zaporozhye Plant's Roof
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, including the latest out of Ukraine and Russia.
Ted Harvey: Former State Senator in ColoradoBob Patillo: Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH CoalitionGarland Nixon: Cohost of Fault LinesThe show kicks off with Former State Senator Ted Harvey to discuss the Trump indictment.In the second half of the first hour, Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Bob Patillo joins to discuss the Niger coup.The second hour begins with the hosts discussing META's* Threads lack of success and the latest IAEA revelations of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant.The show closes with Co-Host of Fault Lines Garland Nixon to discuss how minorities are quitting education jobs.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*Meta is banned in Russia for extremist activities
niger
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Manila Chan
Manila Chan
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112395846_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_358bb17ec36f741c49481cfdeb044a4f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, trump indictment, niger coup, zaparozhye nuclear plant
the final countdown, trump indictment, niger coup, zaparozhye nuclear plant

UN Nuclear Watchdog Lambasts False Reports About Mining of Zaporozhye Power Plant Roof

05:04 GMT 05.08.2023 (Updated: 11:29 GMT 05.08.2023)
The Final Countdown
UN's Nuclear Watchdog Reveals Russia Did NOT Mine Zaporozhye Plant's Roof
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Manila Chan
All materialsWrite to the author
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, including the latest out of Ukraine and Russia.
Ted Harvey: Former State Senator in Colorado
Bob Patillo: Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Garland Nixon: Cohost of Fault Lines
The show kicks off with Former State Senator Ted Harvey to discuss the Trump indictment.
In the second half of the first hour, Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Bob Patillo joins to discuss the Niger coup.
The second hour begins with the hosts discussing META's* Threads lack of success and the latest IAEA revelations of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant.
The show closes with Co-Host of Fault Lines Garland Nixon to discuss how minorities are quitting education jobs.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
*Meta is banned in Russia for extremist activities
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала