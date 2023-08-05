https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/un-nuclear-watchdog-lambasts-false-reports-about-mining-of-zaporozhye-power-plant-roof-1112396036.html

UN Nuclear Watchdog Lambasts False Reports About Mining of Zaporozhye Power Plant Roof

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, including the latest out of Ukraine and Russia.

Ted Harvey: Former State Senator in ColoradoBob Patillo: Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH CoalitionGarland Nixon: Cohost of Fault LinesThe show kicks off with Former State Senator Ted Harvey to discuss the Trump indictment.In the second half of the first hour, Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Bob Patillo joins to discuss the Niger coup.The second hour begins with the hosts discussing META's* Threads lack of success and the latest IAEA revelations of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant.The show closes with Co-Host of Fault Lines Garland Nixon to discuss how minorities are quitting education jobs.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*Meta is banned in Russia for extremist activities

