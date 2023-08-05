https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/watch-russian-paratroopers-wipe-out-ukrainian-troops-near-artemovsk-1112410492.html

Watch Russian Paratroopers Wipe Out Ukrainian Troops Near Artemovsk

While Ukraine's overhyped "counteroffensive" turned into a complete disaster for Kiev, Russian forces operating in the vicinity of Artemovsk (formerly known as...

Having located a contingent of Ukrainian militants lurking in the foliage nearby, Russian paratroopers proceeded to shell them from closed positions using the guns of their BMD-4M – infantry fighting vehicles designed specifically for the use by airborne assault forces.The Ukrainian militants ended up taking heavy losses, with the survivors abandoning their weapons and equipment and fleeing for their lives.A short video shared online by Russia’s Ministry of Defense offers a glimpse of this episode of the Ukrainian conflict.

