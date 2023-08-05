https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/watch-russian-paratroopers-wipe-out-ukrainian-troops-near-artemovsk-1112410492.html
Watch Russian Paratroopers Wipe Out Ukrainian Troops Near Artemovsk
Watch Russian Paratroopers Wipe Out Ukrainian Troops Near Artemovsk
While Ukraine’s overhyped “counteroffensive” turned into a complete disaster for Kiev, Russian forces operating in the vicinity of Artemovsk (formerly known as... 05.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-05T16:53+0000
2023-08-05T16:53+0000
2023-08-05T16:53+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
bmd-4m
paratroopers
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/05/1112409739_56:0:1212:650_1920x0_80_0_0_73cb0c6be2032c55f1022f8cda206eb8.png
Having located a contingent of Ukrainian militants lurking in the foliage nearby, Russian paratroopers proceeded to shell them from closed positions using the guns of their BMD-4M – infantry fighting vehicles designed specifically for the use by airborne assault forces.The Ukrainian militants ended up taking heavy losses, with the survivors abandoning their weapons and equipment and fleeing for their lives.A short video shared online by Russia’s Ministry of Defense offers a glimpse of this episode of the Ukrainian conflict.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/05/1112409739_201:0:1068:650_1920x0_80_0_0_8852220aca7fe64574997991d42deee7.png
Russian paratroopers from Tula destroy Ukrainian neo-Nazis near Artemovsk (Bakhmut)
Russian paratroopers from Tula destroy Ukrainian neo-Nazis near Artemovsk (Bakhmut)
2023-08-05T16:53+0000
true
PT0M59S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian conflict, russian paratroopers ukraine, russian airborne forces ukraine, bmd-4 ukraine,
ukrainian conflict, russian paratroopers ukraine, russian airborne forces ukraine, bmd-4 ukraine,
Watch Russian Paratroopers Wipe Out Ukrainian Troops Near Artemovsk
While Ukraine’s overhyped “counteroffensive” turned into a complete disaster for Kiev, Russian forces operating in the vicinity of Artemovsk (formerly known as Bakhmut) managed to deal yet another stinging blow to the Ukrainian militants in the area.
Having located a contingent of Ukrainian militants lurking in the foliage nearby, Russian paratroopers proceeded to shell them from closed positions using the guns of their BMD-4M – infantry fighting vehicles designed specifically for the use by airborne assault forces.
The Ukrainian militants ended up taking heavy losses, with the survivors abandoning their weapons and equipment and fleeing for their lives.
A short video shared online by Russia’s Ministry of Defense offers a glimpse of this episode of the Ukrainian conflict.