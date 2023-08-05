https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/weekly-news-wrap-up-trump-indicted-us-credit-downgraded-africa-war-clouds-1112401708.html
Weekly News Wrap-Up; Trump Indicted; US Credit Downgraded; Africa War Clouds
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted, the US credit rating has been lowered, and observers fear an African regional war.
Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. The US military is considering aggressive actions near Iran. Also, Donald Trump faces charges, and police officers torture two Black men.Dr. Richard Wolff, professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Former President Donald Trump has been indicted, the US credit rating has been lowered, and most Americans cannot cover a 400-dollar bill.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. International observers fear a regional war as Western colonial powers threaten to attack the Niger military government.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "PopularResistance.org," come together to discuss this week's important stories. African states fight for sovereignty in the face of an imperial attack.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important stories. US politics is a mess as President Biden is mired in confusion involving corruption and war in Ukraine. Also, the neocons talk about the assassination of Zelensky.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted, the US credit rating has been lowered, and observers fear an African regional war.
Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. The US military is considering aggressive actions near Iran. Also, Donald Trump faces charges, and police officers torture two Black men.
Dr. Richard Wolff, professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Former President Donald Trump has been indicted, the US credit rating has been lowered, and most Americans cannot cover a 400-dollar bill.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. International observers fear a regional war as Western colonial powers threaten to attack the Niger military government.
Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "PopularResistance.org," come together to discuss this week's important stories. African states fight for sovereignty in the face of an imperial attack.
Jim Kavanagh,
whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net
, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen,
national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important stories. US politics is a mess as President Biden is mired in confusion involving corruption and war in Ukraine. Also, the neocons talk about the assassination of Zelensky.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.