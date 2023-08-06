https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/canada-to-suspend-direct-development-assistance-to-niger-over-military-takeover-1112415118.html

Canada to Suspend Direct Development Assistance to Niger Over Military Takeover

Canada to Suspend Direct Development Assistance to Niger Over Military Takeover

The ministry specified that only direct budgetary support of Canada to the government of Niger will be suspended, while funding for social support will continue.

2023-08-06T03:39+0000

2023-08-06T03:39+0000

2023-08-06T03:39+0000

world

canada

niger

coup

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089553859_0:231:1920:1311_1920x0_80_0_0_a6eab9ae72c2188021f7a536ee513343.jpg

"In the current context, it would be impossible to maintain direct support to the Government of Niger while ensuring an effective and intentional use of funds."The ministry specified that only direct budgetary support of Canada to the government of Niger will be suspended, while "health, education, economic and gender equality assistance to the poorest and most vulnerable populations will continue." Ottawa reiterated its solidarity with the people of Niger and its support for democracy, peace, inclusive governance and the rule of law. Canada also supported the mediation efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and called on the military junta in Niger "to release President Bazoum and his family and restore the democratically elected government," the statement read. On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland. ECOWAS condemned the coup, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. Several counties across the world, including the United States, have also suspended aid to Niger and evacuated its citizens.

canada

niger

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

economic community of west african states, niger, canada, coup in niger, ecowas