Death Toll From Landslide in Northwestern Georgia Rises to 17

The death toll from a landslide in Georgia's northwestern Racha region has risen to seventeen, as rescue operations in the disaster area continues for the third day. At least 23 others are reported to still be missing.
"As of this moment, rescuers have recovered 17 bodies. Over 200 people have been evacuated to safety as a part of the rescue operation," the ministry said in a statement on the website. The rescue operation in the disaster area continues for the third day. Fire and rescue services, law enforcers, military servicepeople, cynologists, special vehicles and a helicopter of the Border Police are involved in the operation, according to the ministry's data. Georgian media reported earlier in the day that the death toll stood at 13 while the search continued for 23 others still missing. The landslide occurred on Thursday near the Sunset Shovi Hotel in the village of Shovi. It swept away bridges and damaged roads. More than 400 rescuers and service personnel are working at the site. Following the disaster, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili declared August 7 a day of mourning.
03:12 GMT 06.08.2023
