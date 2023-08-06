https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/desantis-biggest-donor-pulls-back-on-funding-due-to-extremism---report-1112412999.html

DeSantis’ Biggest Donor Pulls Back on Funding Due to ‘Extremism’ - Report

DeSantis’ Biggest Donor Pulls Back on Funding Due to ‘Extremism’ - Report

Following the Florida governor's decision to sign a bill that bans abortion after six weeks, two major donors are breaking away from DeSantis for his extremist views, but the governor does not appear to be backing down.

2023-08-06T00:58+0000

2023-08-06T00:58+0000

2023-08-06T00:58+0000

ron desantis

americas

2024 us presidential election

gop

gop

gop candidate

super pac

republican

republican

republican party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/01/1111597832_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_21086e9726ec55b8a902f90c34e723fd.jpg

On Friday, a Toronto-based new agency revealed an exclusive interview with entrepreneur Robert Bigelow. Bigelow, as well as being a real estate and aerospace mogul, is one of Ron DeSantis’ biggest donors in the Florida governor’s race for the White House for 2024.Bigelow, who gave $20 million to the Never Back Down Super Pac in March, said he will not give DeSantis’ campaign more money, unless the Florida governor works to attract new donors, as well as adopt a more moderate approach.Until DeSantis can prove that he can raise funds “on his own”, the entrepreneur will cease his cash flow to the Florida governor’s campaign. Bigelow added that he had communicated these issues to DeSantis’ campaign.“Not until I see that he’s able to generate more on his own. I’m already too big a percentage,” Bigelow added. “A lot of his donors are still on the fence.”This is not the beginning of DeSantis’ campaign headache, either. In his first six weeks as a presidential candidate, the Florida governor managed to burn through $7.9 million. And in mid-July, DeSantis’ presidential campaign fired about a third of their staff.At the end of June, however, the pro-DeSantis Super Pac was reported to have a combined $109 million, twice as much as former President Donald Trump’s Maga Inc. Super Pac which boasts $53 million.DeSantis, who is trailing Trump by 24 points according to a new poll, seems to be doing very little to stand out from his extremist rival. Republican strategists have advised the governor to play to moderates in his campaign, instead of appealing to those on the right, because while Trump battles a stack of legal fights, the Florida governor is alienating voters with his extremist positions on slavery, education, abortion and immigration.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/desantis-pledge-to-slit-throat-of-deep-state-draws-ire-of-federal-employee-union-1112402806.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

us politics, ron desantis, gop super pac, 2024 us presidential election, donald trump, extremism, politics, political donors, florida