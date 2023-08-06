https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/fire-in-portugal-covers-over-17000-acres-injures-at-least-11-people-1112429630.html

Fire in Portugal Covers Over 17,000 Acres, Injures at Least 11 People

Fire in Portugal Covers Over 17,000 Acres, Injures at Least 11 People

As a wildfire rages in Portugal, other parts of the world have reported record breaking heat.

2023-08-06T23:56+0000

2023-08-06T23:56+0000

2023-08-06T23:56+0000

world

fire

fire

portugal

wildfire

wildfires

extreme weather

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101431/27/1014312704_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_722c63cbfbf4d1d08fab32d6876cabf5.jpg

"The estimated area of burning is 7,000 hectares ...Unfortunately, to date, we have recorded 11 victims with minor injuries," CNN Portugal quoted Guilherme as saying. July of 2023 could become the hottest July in world history, according to the data of the European Union's Earth Observation component Copernicus. Temperature records have been set in many European countries, including Spain, Italy, France and others, and in China and the United States. Wildfires have been raging for days in Greece due to the heat wave. Meteorologists warn of increased risks of heat-related health frisks to citizens and livestock, droughts and threat to crops.

portugal

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

fire, wildfire, portugal, heatwave, europe, extreme weather