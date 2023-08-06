International
Hiroshima Nuclear Bombing
Hiroshima Nuclear Bombing
Sunday marks the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, which claimed the lives of as many as 80,000 Japanese, mostly civilians.
On August 6, 1945, the American B-29 bomber Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima during World War II.As many as 80,000 Japanese people, mainly civilians, were immediately killed in the explosion, while tens of thousands more subsequently died of radiation exposure. August 9, 1945, saw another B-29 dropping another atomic bomb, this time on Nagasaki, which killed a further 74,000 people and resulted in Japan's surrender six days later. The total death toll eventually reached about 355,000 due to the radiation fallout.
Hiroshima Nuclear Bombing

13:54 GMT 06.08.2023
Sunday marks the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, which claimed the lives of as many as 80,000 Japanese, mostly civilians.
On August 6, 1945, the American B-29 bomber Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima during World War II.
As many as 80,000 Japanese people, mainly civilians, were immediately killed in the explosion, while tens of thousands more subsequently died of radiation exposure.
August 9, 1945, saw another B-29 dropping another atomic bomb, this time on Nagasaki, which killed a further 74,000 people and resulted in Japan’s surrender six days later. The total death toll eventually reached about 355,000 due to the radiation fallout.
Check out Sputnik’s infographic to learn about the Hiroshima nuclear bombing.
