https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/hiroshima-nuclear-bombing-1112421762.html

Hiroshima Nuclear Bombing

Hiroshima Nuclear Bombing

Sunday marks the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, which claimed the lives of as many as 80,000 Japanese, mostly civilians.

2023-08-06T13:54+0000

2023-08-06T13:54+0000

2023-08-06T13:54+0000

multimedia

infographic

japan

hiroshima

nagasaki

nuclear bombing

world war ii

radiation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112421606_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c873598f25164495008df6b4cc17df87.png

On August 6, 1945, the American B-29 bomber Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima during World War II.As many as 80,000 Japanese people, mainly civilians, were immediately killed in the explosion, while tens of thousands more subsequently died of radiation exposure. August 9, 1945, saw another B-29 dropping another atomic bomb, this time on Nagasaki, which killed a further 74,000 people and resulted in Japan’s surrender six days later. The total death toll eventually reached about 355,000 due to the radiation fallout.Check out Sputnik’s infographic to learn about the Hiroshima nuclear bombing.

japan

hiroshima

nagasaki

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

atomic bombing of hiroshima, us bomber b-29, atomic bombing of nagasaki, japan's surrender in wwii