India Puts Chandrayaan-3 Unmanned Space Mission Into Lunar Orbit
India Puts Chandrayaan-3 Unmanned Space Mission Into Lunar Orbit
The rocket was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit, the ISRO said on Saturday.
India Puts Chandrayaan-3 Unmanned Space Mission Into Lunar Orbit

01:08 GMT 06.08.2023
© AP Photo / Aijaz RahiIndian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3, the word for "moon craft" in Sanskrit, travels after it was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, Friday, July 14, 2023. The Indian spacecraft blazed its way to the far side of the moon Friday in a follow-up mission to its failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover softly on the lunar surface, the country's space agency said. A successful landing would make India the fourth country, after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China, to achieve the feat.
Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3, the word for moon craft in Sanskrit, travels after it was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, Friday, July 14, 2023. The Indian spacecraft blazed its way to the far side of the moon Friday in a follow-up mission to its failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover softly on the lunar surface, the country's space agency said. A successful landing would make India the fourth country, after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China, to achieve the feat. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2023
© AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India has put the Chandrayaan-3 unmanned space mission into orbit of the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said Saturday.
"Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru," the ISRO said on X (formerly known as Twitter).
A series of maneuvers — the reduction of orbit to position Chandrayaan-3 over the lunar poles — will be carried out around 11:00 p.m. India Standard Time (17:30 GMT) on Sunday, the space agency added.
Chandrayaan-3 consists of a lander, a propulsion module and a lunar rover. The separation of the lander is scheduled for August 17, and the landing on the Moon is planned at 5:47 p.m. India Standard Time on August 23.
A rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 was successfully launched from a pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Center on July 14. The mission successfully completed its maneuvers on Earth's orbit and went to the Moon on August 1, the ISRO said.
The launch of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission was originally scheduled for 2020 but was later postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reforms in the Indian space sector.
The previous spacecraft, Chandrayaan-2 equipped with the Vikram lander, was put into lunar orbit on August 20, 2019. In September, the lander attempted a soft landing on the lunar surface but lost contact with the ground station for yet unknown reasons.
