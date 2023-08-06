Libya Vows Not to Recognize New Military Rule in Niger - Report

International
DOHA (Sputnik) - Libyan Presidential Council chairman Mohamed Menfi has pledged not to recognize the rule formed by Niger's military to govern the country after ousting President Mohamed Bazoum, the Libyan News Agency reported Saturday, citing the statement of the council.
While receiving a message from the Nigerien president on the situation in the country, Menfi welcomed "the plan to strengthen coordination among friendly countries in the region and Africa to preserve stability and peace" and vowed "not to recognize the anti-constitutional coup against the legitimately elected authorities in Niger," the report said.
The chairman reiterated the importance of supporting the efforts of Niger's neighboring countries, including Chad, Libya and Algeria, as well as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to bring the situation in Niger back under the control of the legitimately elected authorities.
On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.
ECOWAS condemned the coup, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. Several countries across the world have also suspended aid to Niger and evacuated its citizens.
