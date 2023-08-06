International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/one-string-of-druzhba-pipeline-to-germany-shut-down-due-to-leak-in-poland-1112421219.html
One String of Druzhba Pipeline to Germany Shut Down Due to Leak in Poland
One String of Druzhba Pipeline to Germany Shut Down Due to Leak in Poland
One of the strings of the Druzhba oil pipeline to Germany has been shut down due to a leak in Poland, while the second string is operating normally, with no damage to the health and lives of locals reported, Poland's Druzhba operator PERN said.
2023-08-06T11:25+0000
2023-08-06T11:25+0000
world
poland
germany
russia
druzhba pipeline
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112421059_191:0:2737:1432_1920x0_80_0_0_710cedc7d977e0ba552667dced63d064.jpg
Polish refineries are receiving oil as planned, so the leak will not affect Polish drivers, the company added. "The rest of PERN's infrastructure, including the Pomeranian section, which transports crude oil by tanker to Poland and then to Germany, is operating as usual. Polish refineries are receiving oil according to schedule. The situation does not affect access to fuel for Polish drivers," the company added. PERN is currently investigating the causes of the incident. Poland's State Fire Service and the PERN Emergency Service are on the scene and reclamation of the spill site will begin as soon as the repair work is completed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221224/russia-plans-to-stick-to-current-volume-of-oil-transit-through-druzhba-pipeline---deputy-fm-1105743363.html
poland
germany
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112421059_510:0:2419:1432_1920x0_80_0_0_5ff3de2e092f3c7aa99cdcecf029d414.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
druzhba pipeline, druzhba oil pipeline, druzhba pipeline shut down, flow on druzhba pipeline halted
druzhba pipeline, druzhba oil pipeline, druzhba pipeline shut down, flow on druzhba pipeline halted

One String of Druzhba Pipeline to Germany Shut Down Due to Leak in Poland

11:25 GMT 06.08.2023
© Sputnik / Egor Eryomov / Go to the mediabankA view of Mozyr refinery in Gomel Region, part of Druzhba terminal
A view of Mozyr refinery in Gomel Region, part of Druzhba terminal - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2023
© Sputnik / Egor Eryomov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WARSAW (Sputnik) - One of the strings of the Druzhba oil pipeline to Germany has been shut down due to a leak in Poland, while the second string is operating normally, with no damage to the health and lives of locals reported, Poland's Druzhba operator PERN said.
Polish refineries are receiving oil as planned, so the leak will not affect Polish drivers, the company added.
"On Saturday evening, PERN's automation systems detected a depressurization of the Druzhba pipeline in the [Polish city of] Chodecz area on one of the two strings of the western section that carries oil to Germany. Pumping on the damaged line was immediately stopped. The second line of the pipeline is operating normally. There is no threat to the health and lives of local residents," PERN said.
A Jan. 10, 2007 file photo shows a pumping station at the end of the oil pipeline Druzhba (Friendship) in the eastern German refinery PCK Schwedt, background, in Schwedt. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2022
Energy Crisis in Europe
Russia Plans to Stick to Current Volume of Oil Transit Through Druzhba Pipeline - Deputy FM
24 December 2022, 04:03 GMT
"The rest of PERN's infrastructure, including the Pomeranian section, which transports crude oil by tanker to Poland and then to Germany, is operating as usual. Polish refineries are receiving oil according to schedule. The situation does not affect access to fuel for Polish drivers," the company added.
PERN is currently investigating the causes of the incident.
Poland's State Fire Service and the PERN Emergency Service are on the scene and reclamation of the spill site will begin as soon as the repair work is completed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала