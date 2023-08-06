https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/russia-accuses-us-led-coalition-in-syria-of-dangerous-drone-fly-bys-1112428535.html

Russia Accuses US-Led Coalition in Syria of Dangerous Drone Fly-Bys

Russia Accuses US-Led Coalition in Syria of Dangerous Drone Fly-Bys

"Russian pilots acted extremely professionally taking timely measures to avoid a collision with the coalition's UAVs," said Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit.

2023-08-06T20:22+0000

2023-08-06T20:22+0000

2023-08-06T20:22+0000

russia

russia

su-35

raqqa

us

syria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107669/51/1076695168_0:171:1995:1293_1920x0_80_0_0_97aee6f93cc4634ecff45bae8908e21c.jpg

"Russian pilots acted extremely professionally taking timely measures to avoid a collision with the coalition's UAVs," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit told a news briefing. A large MQ-9 Reaper drone closed in on a Russian Su-35 jet in the sky over Raqqa on Saturday morning. The second instance of dangerous behavior by another US-made Reaper drone happened near the northwestern town of Ed Dana in Idlib province just hours later when the unmanned aircraft flew less than 100 meters (328 feet) away from a Su-35.

russia

raqqa

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, raqqa, us, syria, russian su-35 jet, mq-9 reaper drone