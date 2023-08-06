https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/russia-accuses-us-led-coalition-in-syria-of-dangerous-drone-fly-bys-1112428535.html
"Russian pilots acted extremely professionally taking timely measures to avoid a collision with the coalition's UAVs," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit told a news briefing. A large MQ-9 Reaper drone closed in on a Russian Su-35 jet in the sky over Raqqa on Saturday morning. The second instance of dangerous behavior by another US-made Reaper drone happened near the northwestern town of Ed Dana in Idlib province just hours later when the unmanned aircraft flew less than 100 meters (328 feet) away from a Su-35.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A senior Russian military official at the Syrian reconciliation center accused the US-led coalition on Sunday of flying its drones dangerously close to Russian fighter jets over Syria.
"Russian pilots acted extremely professionally taking timely measures to avoid a collision with the coalition's UAVs," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit told a news briefing.
A large MQ-9 Reaper drone closed in on a Russian Su-35 jet in the sky over Raqqa on Saturday morning. The second instance of dangerous behavior by another US-made Reaper drone happened near the northwestern town of Ed Dana in Idlib province just hours later when the unmanned aircraft flew less than 100 meters (328 feet) away from a Su-35.